Қосжарнақты моллюска Анадара Кагошименсис: судың жоғары тұздылығынан сәтті аман қалды

Hypersalinity, characterized by high salt concentration in water, poses a challenge to many aquatic organisms. Bivalve mussels, such as Anadara kagoshimensis, are particularly susceptible to the effects of hypersalinity. However, recent research has shed light on the impressive survival abilities of this specific mollusk species in high-salinity environments.

Previous studies have shown that hypersalinity can disrupt salt balance and impact various physiological processes in water-dwelling organisms, including bivalve mussels. Remembering and understanding that Anadara kagoshimensis is an invader in the Black Sea since the 1950s is crucial in appreciating how they have adapted to survive in such conditions

In response to high water salinity, Anadara kagoshimensis has developed unique cellular adaptations and regulatory mechanisms. These adaptations allow the mollusk to modulate its metabolism and behavior to thrive in otherwise unfavorable conditions. Researchers from the Laboratory of Ecological Immunology of Aquatic Organisms at the A.O. Kovalevsky Institute of Biology of the Southern Seas of RAS (Moscow) and the Department of Physiology and Biochemistry of Animals have conducted a study that explores the cellular composition of hemolymph (the liquid fulfilling transport and protective functions) in bivalve mussels and its response to hypersaline conditions.

The study involved subjecting Anadara kagoshimensis to gradual increases in salt concentration from 18% to 35% and 45% over a two-day period. The researchers discovered that exposure to 35% salinity resulted in changes to the structure and size of the mollusk’s red blood cells. Furthermore, in the environment with 45% salinity, they observed an increase in the size of cells in the hemolymph. Notably, prolonged exposure to hypersaline water did not lead to the death of blood cells in the ark shell, demonstrating the high tolerance of A. kagoshimensis to temporary episodes of high-salinity water.

The findings suggest that the exceptional adaptive potential of Anadara kagoshimensis in a hypersaline environment can be attributed to intracellular reconstructions, particularly in hemocytes. However, further research is needed to investigate the precise mechanisms and strategies employed by these tolerant bivalve mollusks to maintain cellular stability under osmotic stress.

This study provides valuable insights into the remarkable resilience of Anadara kagoshimensis in the face of high water salinity, emphasizing the importance of understanding the adaptive capabilities of organisms in challenging environments.

FAQ

What is hypersalinity?

Hypersalinity refers to a condition in which water contains a high concentration of salt. It is typically observed in salt lakes, bays, or other bodies of water where fresh water evaporates more rapidly than it can be replenished.

Why are bivalve mussels susceptible to hypersalinity?

Bivalve mussels, including Anadara kagoshimensis, are sensitive to hypersalinity due to the potential disruptions it causes to their salt balance and cellular metabolism. High salinity can lead to osmotic stress and dehydration of cells, negatively impacting their growth, development, and reproduction.

How has Anadara kagoshimensis adapted to high-salinity environments?

Anadara kagoshimensis has evolved specialized cellular mechanisms to adapt to high water salinity. These mechanisms enable the mollusk to regulate its metabolism and adjust its behavior to survive in unfavorable conditions. Intracellular reconstructions and unique physiological adaptations play a vital role in maintaining cellular stability under osmotic stress.

Зерттеудің негізгі нәтижелері қандай болды?

The study found that Anadara kagoshimensis exhibited high tolerance to short-term exposure to hypersaline water. Changes in the structure and size of the mollusk’s red blood cells were observed at different salinity levels. Prolonged exposure to hypersaline conditions did not result in the death of blood cells in the mollusk.

Бұл зерттеудің салдары қандай?

Understanding the adaptive capabilities of organisms, such as Anadara kagoshimensis, in challenging environments like hypersaline conditions provides valuable insights into their resilience and survival strategies. This knowledge can contribute to broader ecological and conservation efforts in safeguarding vulnerable species and ecosystems.