Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

2023 жылғы соңғы суперай: егін жинау айы

ByМамфо Брешиа

Қыркүйек 27, 2023
2023 жылғы соңғы суперай: егін жинау айы

The summer of mesmerizing large and radiant full moons is coming to an end with the final supermoon on Thursday, September 28th. The last supermoon of the year, known as the harvest moon, will be visible after sunset.

The harvest moon is named for its close alignment with the autumnal equinox, which occurred on September 23rd. It is often referred to as the corn moon, symbolizing the conclusion of summer harvests. This holds particular significance for farmers and avid skywatchers.

The term ‘harvest moon’ originated from the practices of earlier times when tractors did not have headlights. Moonlight played a crucial role in enabling timely crop gathering from the fields.

Supermoons occur when the moon reaches its closest proximity to Earth in its elliptical orbit, giving the illusion of increased size and enhanced luminance. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the harvest supermoon will reach its peak brilliance at around 6 a.m. ET on Friday, September 29th, having already risen the previous night. This celestial phenomenon will continue to grace the evening sky on Friday.

The supermoons of 2023 have provided captivating displays of the moon’s beauty and grandeur. While this may be the final supermoon for the year, there will be more opportunities to witness these celestial spectacles in the future. So keep your eyes on the sky and marvel at the wonders of our universe.

Дерек көздері:
– Фермер альманахы
– Science News

By Мамфо Брешиа

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Чандраян-3 модуліндегі ғылыми құрал болашақ экзопланетаны зерттеу үшін жеткілікті деректерді жібереді

Қыркүйек 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
ғылым

Чандраян-3: Викрам Ландер мен Прагян Ровер үшін үміт сөнеді

Қыркүйек 28, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
ғылым

JWST бақылаулары жұлдызды ластану TRAPPIST-1b экзопланетінің өлшемдеріне кедергі келтіреді деп болжайды

Қыркүйек 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сағындым

ғылым

Чандраян-3 модуліндегі ғылыми құрал болашақ экзопланетаны зерттеу үшін жеткілікті деректерді жібереді

Қыркүйек 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Чандраян-3: Викрам Ландер мен Прагян Ровер үшін үміт сөнеді

Қыркүйек 28, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

JWST бақылаулары жұлдызды ластану TRAPPIST-1b экзопланетінің өлшемдеріне кедергі келтіреді деп болжайды

Қыркүйек 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Тағы бір жақын қоңырау: астероид 2023 SW6 Жерге жақындады

Қыркүйек 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер