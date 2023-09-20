Супермассивті қара тесіктер күтілгеннен тезірек қоректенеді, зерттеу нәтижелері

Резюме:

A team of scientists has discovered that supermassive black holes may have a previously unknown “delivery service” that provides them with gas and dust to consume at a much faster rate than previously believed. These findings could provide insight into how these cosmic titans consume surrounding material and influence the evolution of galaxies. The research, based on high-resolution 3D simulations, revealed that black holes can consume gas and dust within a matter of months, rather than over hundreds or thousands of years. This rapid feeding process may explain the quick fluctuations observed in some quasars, which are the bright centers of active galaxies. The simulations also showed that the inner part of the accretion disk, where most of the quasar’s light comes from, gets destroyed and then replenished, indicating a more chaotic feeding environment. Additionally, the alignment of the accretion disks with the black hole’s rotation, previously assumed by scientists, may not be accurate, leading to a reimagined understanding of the feeding process of supermassive black holes.

Supermassive black holes, which have masses millions or billions of times that of the sun, reside at the centers of most galaxies. When surrounded by accretion disks made of gas and dust, they power quasars, the extremely luminous centers of active galaxies. The dynamics of black hole feeding have been a central question in accretion disk physics, as understanding how gas reaches the black hole would provide insight into the longevity and brightness of the disk. High-resolution simulations using the Summit supercomputer have revealed that the twisting and tearing of the accretion disk caused by the black hole’s spin results in the splitting of the disk into inner and outer “subdisks.” The black hole starts its meal by devouring the gas and dust in the inner disk, while matter from the outer disk fills in the gaps left behind. This process of eating, refilling, and eating again can occur over a matter of months, leading to a much faster feeding rate than previously estimated.

The team’s simulations also challenge the assumption that the accretion disks are aligned with the black hole’s rotation. Gas that feeds these black holes does not necessarily know the black hole’s rotation, leading to a more turbulent and messy environment. The Lense-Thirring effect plays a significant role in this process, causing the accretion disks to wobble and the inner region to spin faster. The warping of the disk system leads to collisions between gas from different regions, driving material closer to the black hole and eventually causing the disk to split. The inner and outer disks then evolve separately and develop different wobbles, resembling the rings of a gyroscope rather than a spinning plate.

These new insights into black hole feeding rates and the dynamics of accretion disks could have implications for understanding galaxy evolution and the behavior of quasars. They challenge previous theoretical models and highlight the need for further research and observations to fully understand the complex processes occurring around supermassive black holes in the universe.

