Зерттеу тұщы су экожүйелеріндегі нанопластикамен және металдармен байланысты қауіптер туралы ескертеді

A recent study conducted by researchers from the University of Coimbra has shed light on the dangers of contamination from nanoplastics and metals in freshwater ecosystems. Published in the journal Environmental Pollution, the study titled “Does functionalised nanoplastics modulate the cellular and physiological responses of aquatic fungi to metals?” indicates that the surface functionalization of nanoplastics can enhance the adsorption of metals, thus influencing the effects of metals on aquatic fungi.

The research emphasizes the potential impacts of co-contamination with nanoplastics and metals in freshwater environments. It highlights the importance of understanding the combined effects of pollutants on organisms, considering their inevitable coexistence. Freshwaters, acting as the interface between terrestrial and aquatic compartments, are particularly vulnerable to contaminants. Mining activities contribute to the presence of metals in freshwater systems, exacerbating the coexistence of metals with emerging contaminants like nanoplastics.

Nanoplastics, which are plastic fragments less than 1,000 nanometers in size, are commonly used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and cleaning products. In this study, aquatic hyphomycetes were the focus of investigation. These fungi play a crucial role in the decomposition of organic matter in small watercourses and facilitate energy and nutrient transfer through the food chain.

Laboratory tests were conducted using two types of nanoplastics: regular polystyrene and carboxylates, at realistic concentrations. The results revealed that combined exposure of the aquatic hyphomycete Articulospora tetracladia to nanoplastics, copper, and functionalized nanoplastics with copper resulted in oxidative stress and membrane rupture. Additionally, treatments involving functionalized nanoplastics combined with copper exhibited a greater cellular response and suppressed fungal growth.

This study adds to the growing body of research concerning the contamination posed by micro and nanoplastics in aquatic ecosystems. Previous studies have shown high levels of microplastics in estuaries and the accumulation of antibiotic-resistant bacteria associated with microplastics in aquatic systems. It serves as another warning of the detrimental effects of pollutants on the health and functioning of freshwater ecosystems.

Sources: University of Coimbra