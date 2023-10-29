Зерттеу ең күшті тіркелген марс сілкінісінің күтпеген түсіндірмесін тапты

Scientists have recently made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the cause of the largest marsquake ever recorded on the Red Planet. Contrary to previous beliefs that the seismic activity was the result of a meteorite strike, researchers now propose an entirely different explanation.

In a study conducted by an international team of scientists led by the University of Oxford, it was determined that the seismic event on Mars was brought about by powerful tectonic forces at work beneath the planet’s surface. Benjamin Fernando, a professor of physics at Oxford University and the study’s lead researcher, explained that the marsquake was triggered by the release of accumulated stress within the Martian crust.

The team’s findings challenge existing notions about the seismic activity on Mars. While it was previously thought that the planet lacked ongoing tectonic movements, this study suggests that Mars is much more seismically active than previously believed. The release of accumulated stress in different parts of the planet, resulting from billions of years of development and the differential cooling and shrinking of the Martian crust, is responsible for these powerful marsquakes.

The researchers arrived at this conclusion after an extensive examination of satellite data collected by various space agencies, including the American space agency NASA, the European Space Agency, the China National Space Administration, the Indian Space Research Organisation, and the United Arab Emirates Space Agency. Despite conducting thorough analyses and searching for evidence of a large crater as an indication of a meteorite strike, the team found no significant new impact crater that could explain the 4.7-level marsquake.

This unexpected explanation has significant implications for our understanding of Martian seismic activity and tectonic processes. Constantinos Charalambous, a planetary scientist at Imperial College London and a contributor to the study, emphasized that this discovery is a substantial step forward in unraveling the mysteries of Mars. By gaining a deeper understanding of the planet’s seismic behavior, researchers can better identify safe areas for potential human settlements in the future.

Although many questions about Mars’ seismic activity and tectonic processes remain unanswered, this study paves the way for further investigation and expands our knowledge of the Red Planet’s geology. As Fernando highlighted, “Results like these help us to investigate further and continue our exploration of Mars.”

Дерек көздері:

– Reuters: [link to Reuters domain]

– University of Oxford: [link to University of Oxford domain]

– NASA: [link to NASA domain]

FAQ

Q: What was the previous belief about the cause of the largest marsquake?

A: It was previously believed that the largest marsquake was caused by a strike from a meteorite.

Q: What did the recent study propose as the new explanation for the marsquake?

A: The study suggests that the strongest marsquake was the result of powerful tectonic forces beneath the Martian surface.

Q: How did the researchers investigate the cause of the marsquake?

A: The researchers examined satellite data collected by various space agencies and looked for evidence of a large crater as a potential meteorite impact site.

Сұрақ: Неліктен бұл жаңалық маңызды?

A: This discovery challenges previous understandings of Martian seismic activity and provides valuable insights into the planet’s geological processes.

Q: How might this information be useful for future exploration of Mars?

A: Understanding Martian seismic behavior can help identify safe areas for potential human settlements on the planet.