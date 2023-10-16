Summary: A new study from MIT neuroscientists has found that deep neural networks, known as computational models, often respond in the same way to images or words that have no resemblance to the target. When these models were used to generate an image or word that they responded to in the same way as a specific input, such as a picture of a bear, most of them generated images or sounds unrecognizable to human observers. This suggests that these models build up their own idiosyncratic “invariances” and respond the same way to stimuli with very different features. The researchers believe that these findings provide a new way to evaluate how well these models mimic human sensory perception.

The research team trained deep neural networks to analyze millions of inputs and learn common features that allow them to classify objects or words as accurately as humans. When humans perform classification tasks, they learn to disregard features that are not relevant to an object’s core identity through invariance. The team sought to determine if these trained neural networks develop similar invariances.

To test this, the researchers used the models to generate stimuli that produce the same response within the model as an example stimulus given by the researchers. These stimuli, known as “model metamers,” were often unrecognizable to human observers. The images appeared as random pixels and the sounds resembled unintelligible noise. The images synthesized by the models were not classified in the same category as the original target example by humans.

The findings suggest that the models have developed their own idiosyncratic invariances, different from those found in human perceptual systems. Each model appeared to develop unique invariances, resulting in stimuli being perceived as the same despite their differences to the human eye.

The researchers also discovered that adversarial training, a technique used to combat the limitation of object recognition models, can make the models’ metamers slightly more recognizable to humans. However, the metamers were still not as recognizable as the original stimuli.

These findings offer a new understanding of how these neural networks function and emphasize the importance of evaluating how well they mimic human perception. This research could contribute to the development of more accurate computational models of human sensory systems.

