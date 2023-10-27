A recent image captured by the Juno Mission probe has revealed a truly unusual sight: a grotesque face lurking within the tumultuous atmosphere of Jupiter. Resembling a twisted Pablo Picasso painting, this eerie formation emerged on September 7th, just in time for Halloween. Scientists, led by Vladimir Tarasov, meticulously processed the image from the Juno Cam instrument on the probe, providing a captivating glimpse into the mysterious depths of the gas giant.

The Juno Mission probe has been a fundamental source of knowledge about Jupiter since its launch from Earth in 2011. After embarking on a five-year journey, it entered the orbit of the colossal planet in 2016, diligently documenting its astonishing features ever since.

Located at the Jet N7 region near the planet’s north pole, the face is situated in an area notorious for its violent storms, specifically polar cyclones. These tempests can reach incredible sizes, with diameters spanning up to 3,000 kilometers and winds clocking in at a mind-boggling 680 kilometers per hour. Jupiter’s atmosphere consists of multiple layers of hydrogen and helium, along with swirling clouds of ammonia crystals. The ferocity of these storms, paired with powerful jet streams, often sculpts the ammonia clouds into peculiar formations and patterns.

NASA explains that the probe’s strategic position on the line that separates sunlight and darkness provides a unique vantage point for studying the complexities of Jupiter’s surface. This particular angle of sunlight, originating from a distance of 587 million kilometers, allows astronomers to gain valuable insights. However, it also occasionally gives rise to intriguing illusions, such as the uncanny mask-like figure witnessed last month.

What we perceive as faces or recognizable shapes in random patterns is a psychological phenomenon known as pareidolia. From seeing faces in toast to identifying cloud formations as familiar shapes, our minds have a remarkable tendency to find familiarity in the unfamiliar. In this case, the appearance of a Halloween-inspired ghoul on Jupiter’s tormented exterior ignites the imagination and reminds us of the boundless wonders of the cosmos.

Throughout history, similar enigmatic images have emerged from the depths of space. Nebulae have unveiled butterflies, eyes, and even horses, while other planets like Mars have also displayed intriguing facial formations. These fleeting glimpses into celestial artistry continue to captivate and inspire our collective fascination with the vast mysteries of the universe.

С: Парейдолия дегеніміз не?

