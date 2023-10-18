Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

Өрт қауіпсіздігі революциясының ұшқыны: Sparx Holdings тобы смарт спринклер жүйесін аяқтауға жақын.

ByМамфо Брешиа

Қазан 18, 2023
Өрт қауіпсіздігі революциясының ұшқыны: Sparx Holdings тобы смарт спринклер жүйесін аяқтауға жақын.

Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. is making significant progress towards the completion of its revolutionary Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System. This system includes a hub that collects important information from Sensing and Activation Units installed at each fire sprinkler in the system.

The Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System aims to improve fire safety by collecting data on factors such as heat, carbon dioxide levels, flame presence, and smoke content. With this information, the hub can open traditional fire sprinklers integrated with Sparx Holdings Group’s activation technology to extinguish fire hazards more effectively.

Currently, Sparx Holdings Group is focused on developing the proprietary software for the hub. This software will enable seamless communication with multiple Sensing and Activation Units and provide users with information on any alarms within the system.

The hub itself features a sleek touchscreen design that can be mounted on walls or flat surfaces. It will provide users with essential information about the health and status of the Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System, as well as alerts and other pertinent data.

Sparx Holdings Group believes that its Smart Sprinkler System will be particularly beneficial for commercial spaces with unique fire safety challenges, such as high ceilings, densely packed storage, and the storage of flammable commodities.

The comprehensive Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System is currently in its beta phase and is expected to be fully launched in the coming months. Sparx Holdings Group is confident that its innovative system will find widespread adoption in the market.

Source: ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

By Мамфо Брешиа

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Үнді мұхитының тереңдігінде бұрын-соңды болмаған маржан рифінің ағартылуы табылды

Қазан 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
ғылым

Ғалымдар жасаған жаңа ДНҚ нано қозғалтқышы

Қазан 19, 2023 Габриэль Бота
ғылым

Паразиттік құрттар мантыларды бақылау үшін генетикалық кодты ұрлайды

Қазан 19, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сағындым

ғылым

Үнді мұхитының тереңдігінде бұрын-соңды болмаған маржан рифінің ағартылуы табылды

Қазан 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Ғалымдар жасаған жаңа ДНҚ нано қозғалтқышы

Қазан 19, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Паразиттік құрттар мантыларды бақылау үшін генетикалық кодты ұрлайды

Қазан 19, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Астрономдар телескоп мұрағаты арқылы микросекундтық жарылыстарды тапты

Қазан 19, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер