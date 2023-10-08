Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

SpaceX Starlink Satellites көмегімен Falcon 9 зымыранын ұшырды

ByРоберт Эндрю

Қазан 8, 2023
SpaceX Starlink Satellites көмегімен Falcon 9 зымыранын ұшырды

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This launch marked the company’s 55th launch of the year. The rocket carried a payload of 22 Starlink internet satellites. The first stage booster of the Falcon 9 was set to land on a drone ship in the sea about 8½ minutes after liftoff.

The Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron predicted an 80% chance of favorable launch weather, with the primary concern being a potential thick cloud layer due to a cold front. However, there were no local sonic booms expected with this mission. The launch time was set for 9:06 p.m. EDT with backup launch opportunities available until 12:29 a.m. EDT.

SpaceX has not yet announced the date for the next Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. However, they are preparing for the upcoming launch of NASA’s Psyche spacecraft aboard a triple-core Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center. The Psyche spacecraft will embark on a nearly six-year journey to study the metallic asteroid Psyche, which orbits the sun within the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and satellite technology. With each successful launch, they expand their Starlink internet constellation and bring us closer to a future of global connectivity. Stay tuned for more exciting launches and discoveries from SpaceX.

Анықтамалар:
– Falcon 9: A two-stage reusable rocket developed by SpaceX for the transport of payloads into space.
– Starlink: A satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX to provide global internet coverage.
– Launch Complex 40: A launch site located at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
– Drone ship: An autonomous seafaring vessel used by SpaceX to land and recover rocket boosters at sea.

Дерек көздері:
– SpaceX: https://www.spacex.com/
– Space Force: https://www.spaceforce.mil/
– Florida Today: https://www.floridatoday.com/launchschedule

By Роберт Эндрю

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Кванттық бұзылуды зерттеу: классикалық және кванттық әлемдерге жаңа көзқарас

Қазан 9, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
ғылым

Келісім преференцияларын басқарудың маңыздылығы

Қазан 9, 2023 Габриэль Бота
ғылым

Джеймс Уэбб ғарыштық телескопы біздің ғалам туралы түсінігімізді қалай қайта жазады

Қазан 9, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Сағындым

ғылым

Кванттық бұзылуды зерттеу: классикалық және кванттық әлемдерге жаңа көзқарас

Қазан 9, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Келісім преференцияларын басқарудың маңыздылығы

Қазан 9, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Джеймс Уэбб ғарыштық телескопы біздің ғалам туралы түсінігімізді қалай қайта жазады

Қазан 9, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Parker Solar Probe адам қолымен жасалған ең жылдам нысан ретінде рекордтар жаңартты

Қазан 9, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер