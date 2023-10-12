Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

SpaceX-тің Falcon Heavy зымыраны NASA-ның психикалық миссиясын ұшыруға арналған

ByМамфо Брешиа

Қазан 12, 2023
SpaceX-тің Falcon Heavy зымыраны NASA-ның психикалық миссиясын ұшыруға арналған

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is poised to launch its first-ever NASA mission tomorrow, October 13th. The launch was initially planned for October 12th but was delayed by a day due to bad weather conditions. If all goes according to plan, the Psyche asteroid mission will take off at 10:19 a.m. EDT.

The Falcon Heavy is comprised of three strapped-together first stages of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. It is currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation, after NASA’s Space Launch System. Since its debut, the Falcon Heavy has been launched a total of seven times, with its most recent launch occurring in July of this year. Despite its previous successful missions, the upcoming launch will mark the first time the Falcon Heavy is carrying a payload for NASA.

The Psyche mission aims to investigate the metallic asteroid of the same name, which is located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of an ancient protoplanet. This mission will provide valuable insights into the early days of the solar system and the process of planet formation.

The Psyche probe is scheduled to reach the asteroid in 2029 and study it from orbit for at least 26 months. Its findings will contribute to our understanding of planetary compositions and the formation of celestial bodies.

Currently, there is a 50% chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch. The mission has daily launch opportunities until October 25th.

Дереккөздер: NASA, SpaceX

By Мамфо Брешиа

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Әйелдер қысқа мерзімді қарым-қатынаста физикалық күшті жақсы көреді, бірақ ұзақ мерзімді сәттілік үшін аффилиативті юмор.

Қазан 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
ғылым

Күннің сақиналы тұтылуын қауіпсіз көру және суретке түсіру бойынша нұсқаулық

Қазан 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
ғылым

Ғарыштағы спутниктер: радиоастрономияға қауіп және біздің ғарышпен байланысымыз

Қазан 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сағындым

ғылым

Әйелдер қысқа мерзімді қарым-қатынаста физикалық күшті жақсы көреді, бірақ ұзақ мерзімді сәттілік үшін аффилиативті юмор.

Қазан 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Күннің сақиналы тұтылуын қауіпсіз көру және суретке түсіру бойынша нұсқаулық

Қазан 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Ғарыштағы спутниктер: радиоастрономияға қауіп және біздің ғарышпен байланысымыз

Қазан 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Озонға ұшыраған соя бұршақтарында стресс деңгейін өлшеу үшін флуоресценция қолданылады

Қазан 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер