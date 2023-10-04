Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

Ғарышкерлер ғарыштық серуендерге дайындалуда және Халықаралық ғарыш стансасындағы жабдықтарға қызмет көрсетуде

ByВики Ставропулу

Қазан 4, 2023
Ғарышкерлер ғарыштық серуендерге дайындалуда және Халықаралық ғарыш стансасындағы жабдықтарға қызмет көрсетуде

The crew of Expedition 70 on the International Space Station (ISS) were busy preparing for upcoming spacewalks and maintaining exercise gear. Two spacewalks are planned for October 12 and 20, and will be broadcast live on NASA TV. During the first spacewalk, ESA Commander Andreas Mogensen and NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara will collect microbe samples from the external surfaces of the station to study the types of microbes that can survive in the vacuum of space. This will be the first spacewalk for both astronauts. In the second spacewalk, O’Hara and NASA Flight Engineer Jasmin Moghbeli will remove faulty radio communications gear and install new solar array hardware.

In addition to spacewalk preparations, the crew also conducted maintenance tasks. Jasmin Moghbeli tested her spacesuit for communication capabilities, while Satoshi Furukawa and Loral O’Hara updated the components of the exercise cycle in the Destiny laboratory module. O’Hara, Nikolai Chub, and Oleg Kononenko also conducted a hearing test, and Kononenko and Konstantin Borisov serviced various Roscosmos hardware in the orbital lab.

The International Space Station, launched in 1998, serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. It orbits the Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometers and provides a unique platform for scientific research, technological development, and human space exploration.

Дерек көздері:

– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov

– European Space Agency: https://www.esa.int

– Roscosmos: https://www.roscosmos.ru

By Вики Ставропулу

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Интернет-маркетингтегі cookie келісімінің және құпиялылықтың маңыздылығы

Қазан 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
ғылым

Ғарыштық жартастар: жасырын жұлдыздың тууын ашу

Қазан 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
ғылым

Perseverance Rover-тің келесі мақсаты: Джураби нүктесі

Қазан 7, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сағындым

ғылым

Интернет-маркетингтегі cookie келісімінің және құпиялылықтың маңыздылығы

Қазан 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Ғарыштық жартастар: жасырын жұлдыздың тууын ашу

Қазан 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Perseverance Rover-тің келесі мақсаты: Джураби нүктесі

Қазан 7, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Джеймс Уэбб ғарыштық телескопы ертедегі галактикалар туралы таңқаларлық мәліметтерді ашады

Қазан 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер