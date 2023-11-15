Теңіз құстарын қорғау: табиғатты қорғау жөніндегі жаһандық күш-жігер қажеттілігін шешу

Seabirds are remarkable creatures that inhabit oceans worldwide, equipped with unique adaptations that enable them to survive in challenging environments. However, a recent study has shed light on a concerning gap in seabird protection, particularly in the expansive Indian Ocean. The research emphasizes the urgent need for comprehensive, ocean-wide preservation efforts to safeguard these vulnerable species from the detrimental effects of human activities, such as plastic pollution, overfishing, and habitat destruction.

Unlike other oceans that exhibit specific feeding “hotspots” where seabirds congregate in large numbers, the Indian Ocean lacks such concentrated areas. This lack of hotspots is particularly alarming due to the various threats seabirds face from human actions. Driven by the importance of this finding, researchers from Exeter, Heriot-Watt, Réunion universities, and the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) collaborated to conduct this study, marking a significant step forward in marine conservation endeavors.

The study revealed that seabirds in the Indian Ocean are highly mobile during non-breeding periods and do not exhibit a focal feeding area. This mobility presents a significant challenge for conservation efforts, as even the largest Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) in the region offer limited refuge and support. The data collected on nine seabird species during their non-breeding periods underscored the profound impact of activities like overfishing and pollution on these birds, which primarily rely on small fish as their primary food source.

To effectively protect these seabirds, international action is imperative. While efforts to safeguard key breeding colonies are underway, it is essential to recognize that Indian Ocean seabirds range extensively across national waters. Therefore, collaborative measures, such as the recent High Seas Treaty, are necessary to ensure the conservation of these birds. No individual country can act alone in this endeavor.

The study authors emphasized the importance of preserving tropical marine ecosystems, which are currently experiencing catastrophic biodiversity loss. While core distributions of resident and breeding species within static habitats like reefs, seagrass beds, and mangroves have enjoyed some success in terms of conservation, implementing effective strategies for mobile marine predators, like seabirds, remains challenging. These birds play a crucial role in maintaining tropical ecosystem balance and contribute significantly to coral reef conservation.

Seabird conservation serves as a vital component of preserving marine ecosystems, as these birds provide valuable insights into oceanic health and play essential ecological roles. Unfortunately, seabird populations worldwide are facing multiple threats, resulting in declining numbers across various species. Overfishing, climate change, pollution, the presence of invasive predators on breeding islands, and human disturbance all pose significant risks to the survival and well-being of seabirds.

To address these threats and protect seabirds effectively, a range of conservation strategies must be employed. This includes the establishment and strict enforcement of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) to safeguard feeding and breeding grounds, promoting sustainable fishing practices to ensure an adequate food supply, eradicating invasive species from important seabird breeding islands, controlling pollution levels, and addressing the broader issue of climate change. Continuing research and monitoring efforts are also essential to gain a comprehensive understanding of seabird ecology and evaluate the efficacy of conservation measures.

While conserving seabirds poses numerous challenges, success stories do exist. Instances of specific seabird species recovering following the eradication of invasive predators and the creation of large-scale MPAs demonstrate that with consistent effort and global cooperation, effective conservation of seabirds is possible.

This study was made possible by funding from the Bertarelli Foundation, and the findings were published in the journal Current Biology.

FAQ

1. Why are seabirds threatened?

Seabird populations face threats such as overfishing, climate change, pollution, the presence of invasive species on breeding islands, and human disturbance.

2. What can be done to protect seabirds?

Conservation strategies include establishing Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), promoting sustainable fishing practices, eradicating invasive species, controlling pollution levels, mitigating climate change, and conducting ongoing research and monitoring.

3. Why is international action crucial for seabird protection?

Seabirds roam across national waters, necessitating collaborative efforts and initiatives like the High Seas Treaty to ensure comprehensive conservation measures.

4. What role do seabirds play in marine ecosystems?

Seabirds serve as indicators of ocean health and play vital ecological roles within marine ecosystems.

5. Are there successful seabird conservation stories?

Yes, specific seabird species have witnessed population recoveries following the eradication of invasive predators and the establishment of large-scale Marine Protected Areas.