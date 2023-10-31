Бірегей тартымдылықты ашу: Дрозофила Сечеллия немен ерекшеленеді?

Researchers from the University of California, Riverside have made a groundbreaking discovery that explains the intriguing attraction between a specific fly species, Drosophila sechellia, and a rare fruit found exclusively in the Seychelles. This new study, published in Cell Reports, provides a fresh perspective on the evolutionary changes that have enabled D. sechellia to thrive on the toxic noni fruit (Morinda citrifolia) while other Drosophila species are repelled.

In order to understand the unique preference of D. sechellia for the noni fruit, the researchers focused on its behavior and physiology. Unlike other Drosophila species, D. sechellia has developed an astonishing ability to tolerate the toxins present in the fatty acids of the noni fruit. Through their investigation, the researchers uncovered that these fatty acids activate bitter taste neurons in the flies while simultaneously inhibiting their sweet taste neurons. This activation of bitterness and suppression of sweetness is what ultimately attracts D. sechellia to the fruit.

What sets D. sechellia apart from other species is its lower sensitivity to certain fatty acids, which weakens the negative signal generated by the bitter taste neurons. Additionally, these fatty acids also inhibit the sugar response, although to a lesser degree in D. sechellia. As a result, D. sechellia not only consumes the noni fruit but also lays its eggs on it, gaining a significant evolutionary advantage over its counterparts.

One fascinating aspect of this study is the comparison of taste responses to the noni fruit among three closely related fly species. The differences in taste sensitivities observed among these species correspond closely with their dietary preferences. This sheds light on the intricate relationship between taste variation and dietary choices in organisms.

Furthermore, this research holds promise for controlling agricultural pests in the future. By studying the genetic changes that enable insects to adapt to host plants and develop tolerance for plant toxins, scientists can potentially find effective methods for managing harmful pests that threaten agricultural productivity and sustainability. The D. sechellia/noni model, with its abundance of genetic tools, is proving to be a valuable resource for understanding these complex relationships.

