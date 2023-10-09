Қала өмірі

ғылым

Тығыздығы жоғары, ультра ыстық мұздың жаңа кезеңі ашылды

Вики Ставропулу

Қазан 9, 2023
Тығыздығы жоғары, ультра ыстық мұздың жаңа кезеңі ашылды

Summary: Scientists have discovered a new phase of high-density ice, called Ice XIX, which exhibits ultra-hot temperatures and increased electrical conductivity. This discovery may help explain the multi-polar magnetic fields observed around Uranus and Neptune. Using high-power lasers to simulate extreme conditions, researchers at the Matter at Extreme Conditions instrument at the Linac Coherent Light Source were able to observe the structure of Ice XIX. They found that the oxygen atoms pack in a body-centered cubic structure, while the hydrogen atoms move freely like a fluid, enhancing conductivity. This new phase of ice could exist at the right depths within water-rich gas giants like Uranus and Neptune, providing an explanation for the unusual magnetic fields detected by NASA’s Voyager II spacecraft. The discovery of Ice XIX contributes to our understanding of the complex pressure-temperature phase diagram of water and its behavior under extreme conditions.

Water, a compound crucial for life and abundant in our solar system, exhibits various crystalline ice phases. Dense ice phases are particularly significant in the interiors of gas giants like Uranus and Neptune. Scientists have proposed that these planets’ intricate magnetic fields are the result of superionic ice, which possesses unique electrical conductivity and is formed under high-pressure conditions. However, studying the structure of ice under extreme conditions has been challenging in the past.

The researchers used the Matter at Extreme Conditions instrument, an ultrafast X-ray Free Electron Laser, to examine the ice structure during laser-driven dynamic compression. By subjecting water to extreme pressures of 2 million atmospheres and temperatures of 8,500°F, they identified the new phase of high-density ice, Ice XIX. This phase has a body-centered cubic lattice structure and allows for increased electrical conductivity deep within the interiors of ice giants. The findings provide valuable insight into the origins of the multi-polar magnetic fields observed by Voyager II around Uranus and Neptune.

Overall, the discovery of Ice XIX expands our knowledge of water’s behavior under extreme conditions and its role in shaping the characteristics of celestial bodies. It underscores the complexity of water’s phase diagram and highlights the importance of studying high-pressure states of ice in understanding the nature of gas giants in our solar system.

By Вики Ставропулу

