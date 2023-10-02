Қала өмірі

Жаңа фермент ашылды: PUCH паразиттік ДНҚ-ның таралуын болдырмауға көмектеседі

Вики Ставропулу

Қазан 2, 2023
Researchers at the Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB) in Mainz, Germany and the Max Perutz Labs in Vienna, Austria have identified an enzyme called PUCH that plays a crucial role in preventing the spread of parasitic DNA in our genomes. The discovery of this enzyme could provide valuable insights into how our bodies detect and combat bacteria and viruses to prevent infections.

Our bodies have an immune system to protect us from external threats, such as viruses and bacteria. However, our cells also face threats from within. Approximately 45% of our genome consists of repetitive DNA sequences called transposable elements (TEs), also known as genomic parasites. TEs have no specific function but can be dangerous as they have the ability to copy and paste themselves into new locations within our DNA. This constant activity poses a risk of mutations that can disrupt normal cell function and even lead to cancer.

To combat these internal threats, our cells have mechanisms in place to prevent the spread of TEs. The newly discovered enzyme, PUCH, is a key player in this defense system. It acts by neutralizing the activity of TEs and preventing them from multiplying and inserting themselves into different parts of our DNA.

Understanding how our cells combat these genomic parasites is crucial for maintaining genome stability and preventing diseases. The discovery of PUCH sheds light on the intricate mechanisms at play in our cells’ defense against TEs. It also opens up new avenues for research into the broader immune response and may have implications for developing new strategies to combat infections.

The findings of this study, led by Professor René Ketting and Dr. Sebastian Falk, were published in the journal Nature.

Source: Nature (doi: 10.1038/s41586-023-06588-2)

