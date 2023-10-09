Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

Ресей ғарыш агенттігі ХҒС модулінде салқындату жүйесінің ағуы туралы хабарлады

ByРоберт Эндрю

Қазан 9, 2023
Ресей ғарыш агенттігі ХҒС модулінде салқындату жүйесінің ағуы туралы хабарлады

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has announced that the multipurpose Nauka module attached to the International Space Station (ISS) has experienced a leak in its backup cooling system. This system plays a crucial role in regulating onboard temperatures for astronauts. However, the agency has assured that the crew and the station are not in any immediate danger.

Roscosmos revealed the incident in a statement posted on Telegram, stating that astronauts are currently evaluating the extent of the leak. This is not the first time the Russian space program has dealt with leaks in space. In late 2020, a leak occurred in a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return trip for the crew. Months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, responsible for managing the ISS in partnership with Russia, has not provided any immediate comments or updates regarding this latest incident. However, it is expected that they will collaborate with Roscosmos to address and resolve the issue.

Space agencies prioritize the safety and well-being of their astronauts, and any incident involving leaks or malfunctions must be thoroughly investigated to ensure the integrity of the space station. These incidents highlight the challenges and risks involved in operating and maintaining complex systems in a microgravity environment.

Дерек көздері:
– “Russia’s space agency says software glitch, short circuit or foreign object may have caused module damage” – Reuters (source of original article)

By Роберт Эндрю

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Интернеттегі құпиялылықтағы cookie файлдарының маңыздылығын түсіну

Қазан 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота
ғылым

Қауіпті аймақтардағы қоршаған орта сенсорларының сынғыштығы

Қазан 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
ғылым

NASA-ның Psyche ғарыш аппаратының ұшыруы ауа райының қолайсыздығына байланысты кейінге қалдырылуы мүмкін

Қазан 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сағындым

ғылым

Интернеттегі құпиялылықтағы cookie файлдарының маңыздылығын түсіну

Қазан 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Қауіпті аймақтардағы қоршаған орта сенсорларының сынғыштығы

Қазан 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

NASA-ның Psyche ғарыш аппаратының ұшыруы ауа райының қолайсыздығына байланысты кейінге қалдырылуы мүмкін

Қазан 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

NASA 2023 TF4 Жерге жақын астероидты тапты

Қазан 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер