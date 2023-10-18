Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

Ғаламның кеңеюін өлшеудегі жетістіктер

ByМамфо Брешиа

Қазан 18, 2023
Ғаламның кеңеюін өлшеудегі жетістіктер

A new study has made significant progress in improving the accuracy of the parameters that govern the expansion of the Universe. By refining these parameters, astronomers will gain a better understanding of the Universe’s growth and its future evolution.

Measuring the expansion of the Universe has been a challenge due to the lack of landmarks in space. To overcome this, astronomers have relied on “standard candles” – objects of known brightness – to calculate distances. Just as a candle appears fainter as it moves farther away, distant objects in the Universe also appear dimmer.

A team of international researchers, led by Maria Giovanna Dainotti and Giada Bargiacchi, utilized innovative statistical methods to analyze data from various standard candles, including supernovae, quasars, and gamma-ray bursts. By combining data from different types of standard candles, they were able to map larger areas of the Universe and increase accuracy.

The new findings have reduced the uncertainty of key parameters by up to 35 percent. This improved accuracy will help astronomers determine whether the Universe will continue expanding indefinitely or eventually collapse.

The research, titled “Quasars: Standard Candles up to z = 7.5 with the Precision of Supernovae Ia,” was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Дерек көздері:
– Accuracy definition: accuracyHow close the measured value conforms to the correct value.
– The Astrophysical Journal (ApJ): The Astrophysical Journal (ApJ) is a prestigious peer-reviewed scientific journal that focuses on publishing original research in the field of astronomy and astrophysics. It is published by the American Astronomical Society (AAS).
– Research reference: “Quasars: Standard Candles up to z = 7.5 with the Precision of Supernovae Ia” by M. G. Dainotti, G. Bargiacchi, A. Ł. Lenart, S. Nagataki and S. Capozziello, DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/accea0

By Мамфо Брешиа

Қатысты Post

ғылым

NASA Юпитердің Ай Айының егжей-тегжейлі суреттерін жариялады және Юпитердің атмосферасында жаңа мүмкіндік ашты

Қазан 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
ғылым

Жаңадан табылған бейнебақылау камерасы Мельбурндағы қатты жарылыстың алдындағы жарық жарқылын көрсетеді.

Қазан 20, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
ғылым

Күннің жойылуынан аман қалу: V планетасының тағдыры

Қазан 20, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сағындым

ғылым

NASA Юпитердің Ай Айының егжей-тегжейлі суреттерін жариялады және Юпитердің атмосферасында жаңа мүмкіндік ашты

Қазан 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Жаңадан табылған бейнебақылау камерасы Мельбурндағы қатты жарылыстың алдындағы жарық жарқылын көрсетеді.

Қазан 20, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Күннің жойылуынан аман қалу: V планетасының тағдыры

Қазан 20, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Балқытылған тұздардағы электрондардың жаңа күйлері тұзбен жұмыс істейтін реакторлардың жұмысына әсер етуі мүмкін

Қазан 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер