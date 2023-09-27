Үлкен массивті қара тесіктер мен галактикалар туралы жаңа түсініктер

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the relationship between dust surrounding supermassive black holes and radio emissions from luminous galaxies. This finding was made possible by analysis using the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI).

DESI, which is currently conducting a five-year survey, provided optical data for approximately three million quasars. Quasars are bright galaxies powered by supermassive black holes. The research team found that quasars with more dust, appearing redder in color, produced stronger radio emissions compared to those with minimal to no dust, which appeared very blue.

Supermassive black holes are present at the center of almost every known galaxy, including our own Milky Way. In some galaxies, the core contains an abundance of material that fuels and enlarges the supermassive black hole, making it active and energetic. This leads to the formation of quasars, which are among the brightest entities in the Universe.

While most quasars appear intensely blue due to the presence of a luminous disk of matter swirling around the central black hole, astronomers have also observed a fraction of quasars that appear intensely red. The nature of these red quasars remains unclear, but studying their physics can provide valuable insights into the extent of dust surrounding the central area.

The team, led by Dr. Victoria Fawcett from Newcastle University, used spectroscopic data from DESI to analyze approximately 35,000 quasars and their dust levels, and correlated this information with their radio emissions. Their findings, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, revealed that red quasars are more likely to exhibit robust radio emissions compared to blue quasars.

The connection between redness and radioactivity in quasars is attributed to the powerful gas outflows from the supermassive black hole. These outflows interact with nearby dust, generating shockwaves and radio emissions. Over time, these outflows clear the central region of the galaxy from dust and gas, revealing weaker radio emissions from blue quasars.

Understanding red quasars is crucial in comprehending the long-term evolution of galaxies. Dr. Fawcett expressed excitement about the discovery of thousands of previously rare red quasars and stated that they are on the brink of fully understanding their nature. This latest research demonstrates the significant role that red quasars play in galaxy evolution, shedding new light on the impact of supermassive black holes.

Дерек көздері:

– Royal Astronomical Society Monthly Notices: “Red quasars are radio loud due to an absence of dust, not positive feedback” (2021)

– Newcastle University Press Release: “Discovery red quasars are vital for understanding the evolution of galaxies” (2021)