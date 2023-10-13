NASA is set to launch its upcoming Psyche mission using SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, marking the agency’s first use of the powerful rocket for one of its missions. The launch is scheduled for October 13th at 10:19 a.m. Eastern time, following a delay from October 12th due to poor weather conditions. With a 40% chance of favorable weather during this instantaneous launch window, the mission is expected to proceed as planned.

The Psyche mission will be the eighth flight for the Falcon Heavy, but the first dedicated to NASA. Previously, the rocket has been utilized for commercial and U.S. military customers after its successful demonstration launch in February 2018. For this mission, the Falcon Heavy will operate under NASA’s Launch Service Program’s Category 3, which is reserved for high-value missions with extensive agency reviews and successful launches.

In recent years, NASA has increasingly relied on the Falcon Heavy for its major missions due to the retirement of United Launch Alliance’s Atlas 5 and delays with other rockets. The rocket is currently contracted for the launch of the GOES-U weather satellite, Europa Clipper planetary science mission, the lunar Gateway’s first two modules, and the Roman Space Telescope observatory.

SpaceX has made accommodations for NASA regarding the Psyche launch. At NASA’s request, the company postponed a Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites to prioritize the Falcon Heavy launch. This delay provides NASA engineers with sufficient time to evaluate data from a previous launch before approving the Falcon Heavy launch. As with Falcon 9, NASA has accepted the reusability of certain components of the Falcon Heavy, including the two side boosters that will be making their fourth launch on the Psyche mission.

While reusability extends to some components, payload fairings will not be reused for the Psyche mission. However, NASA has begun discussions with SpaceX about reusing fairings for future launches, aiming to implement fairing reuse by late 2024 or early 2025.

Overall, the Psyche mission represents an important milestone in NASA’s collaboration with SpaceX and highlights the agency’s increasing reliance on the Falcon Heavy for its critical science and exploration missions.

Дереккөздер: NASA, SpaceX