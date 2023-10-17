Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

Палеонтология тақырыптық өнер: адам және технологиялық дағдылардың ынтымақтастығы

ByВики Ставропулу

Қазан 17, 2023
Палеонтология тақырыптық өнер: адам және технологиялық дағдылардың ынтымақтастығы

Paleontology themed art is evolving into a collaboration between human artists and digital tools. Traditional paleo artists who create art without the aid of technology are becoming rare in the field. One such artist, Jan Vriesen, specializes in creating prehistoric backdrops for museum exhibits and has worked with institutions such as the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and the American Museum of Natural History.

Despite being 81 years old, Vriesen continues to fulfill commissions for those who appreciate his talent for imagining the distant past. He collaborates with geologists and paleontologists to create hand-painted scenes that bring ancient landscapes to life. Recently, Vriesen completed a pair of paintings depicting a famous fossil quarry as it appeared 150 million years ago, and a scene from the Jurassic Morrison Formation as it likely looked 145 million years ago.

These paintings were commissioned by geologist Bob Raynolds, who wanted to gift them to the nonprofit organization Friends of Dinosaur Ridge. The paintings showcase the ancient landscapes that inspired the preservation efforts of the organization, which aims to protect fossil sites and provide educational programs for the public.

The new paintings will be displayed in the Dinosaur Ridge Discovery Center, allowing visitors to imagine what the area was like when it was inhabited by dinosaurs. Dinosaur Ridge, acquired by Jefferson County Open Space in 1973, is designated as the Morrison Fossil Area National Natural Landmark.

Jan Vriesen is a Canadian artist who now resides in Minnesota with his wife and pets. His foray into paleo art began in the 1970s when he took over a project at the Royal British Columbia Museum. Since then, he has gained recognition in the field.

While Vriesen prefers traditional art methods, he acknowledges the influence of technology in his field. He jokes about being a “Neanderthal” when it comes to computer work but understands that digital skills are increasingly valued in the industry.

Overall, paleontology themed art is becoming a collaboration between human creativity and digital tools, allowing artists like Jan Vriesen to bring the distant past to life with their talent and imagination.

Дерек көздері:
– Friends of Dinosaur Ridge (PRNewswire)
– Dinosaur Ridge Discovery Center

By Вики Ставропулу

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Ғалымдар қазіргі адамдарда неандертальдық ДНҚ-ның таралуын талдайды

Қазан 19, 2023 Габриэль Бота
ғылым

АИТВ-мен ауыратын адамдар COVID-19 қайта жұқтыру қаупі жоғары, зерттеу нәтижелері

Қазан 19, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
ғылым

Осы демалыс күндері Онтариодағы Орионидтер метеорлық жауын қайдан көруге болады

Қазан 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сағындым

ғылым

Ғалымдар қазіргі адамдарда неандертальдық ДНҚ-ның таралуын талдайды

Қазан 19, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

АИТВ-мен ауыратын адамдар COVID-19 қайта жұқтыру қаупі жоғары, зерттеу нәтижелері

Қазан 19, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Осы демалыс күндері Онтариодағы Орионидтер метеорлық жауын қайдан көруге болады

Қазан 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Астероидтар: Жерге ықтимал қауіп

Қазан 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер