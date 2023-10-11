Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

Ғалымдар Жер мантиясындағы бағалы металдардың көптігінің жаңа сценарийін ашты

ByВики Ставропулу

Қазан 11, 2023
Ғалымдар Жер мантиясындағы бағалы металдардың көптігінің жаңа сценарийін ашты

Scientists have found a new geophysically viable scenario that explains the abundance of certain precious metals, such as gold and platinum, in the Earth’s mantle. In the past, simulations showed that most metals, including highly “siderophile” elements (HSEs) with a strong affinity for iron, quickly drained into the Earth’s core. However, the new simulations considered the impact-driven mixing of mantle materials, which could have prevented the metals from sinking completely.

The researchers modeled the mixing of an impacting planetesimal with the mantle materials in three phases: solid silicate minerals, molten silicate magma, and liquid metal. They found that a partially molten zone under a localized impact-generated magma ocean could have stalled the descent of planetesimal metals into the Earth’s core. In this scenario, heavy metals sink to the bottom of the localized magma ocean, and then slowly percolate through the partially molten region beneath it. As the mantle solidifies, the metals become trapped and are retained within the mantle.

Furthermore, mantle convection plays a role in redistributing these metals over long geologic time spans. Mantle convection refers to the rising of hot mantle material and sinking of colder material. This process allows for the mixing and redistribution of mantle materials, including HSEs accumulated from large collisions that occurred billions of years ago.

Understanding how precious metals are retained in the Earth’s mantle has been a longstanding scientific question. This new research provides valuable insights into the processes that led to the abundance of these metals in the mantle, shedding light on Earth’s geological history.

Source: ANI news service

By Вики Ставропулу

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Әйелдер қысқа мерзімді қарым-қатынаста физикалық күшті жақсы көреді, бірақ ұзақ мерзімді сәттілік үшін аффилиативті юмор.

Қазан 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
ғылым

Күннің сақиналы тұтылуын қауіпсіз көру және суретке түсіру бойынша нұсқаулық

Қазан 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
ғылым

Ғарыштағы спутниктер: радиоастрономияға қауіп және біздің ғарышпен байланысымыз

Қазан 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сағындым

ғылым

Әйелдер қысқа мерзімді қарым-қатынаста физикалық күшті жақсы көреді, бірақ ұзақ мерзімді сәттілік үшін аффилиативті юмор.

Қазан 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Күннің сақиналы тұтылуын қауіпсіз көру және суретке түсіру бойынша нұсқаулық

Қазан 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Ғарыштағы спутниктер: радиоастрономияға қауіп және біздің ғарышпен байланысымыз

Қазан 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Озонға ұшыраған соя бұршақтарында стресс деңгейін өлшеу үшін флуоресценция қолданылады

Қазан 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер