Жаңа кезеңге қол жеткізілді: тышқан эмбриондары ғарышта сәтті өсті, бұл біздің Жерден тыс көбею туралы түсінігімізді кеңейтеді

Researchers have made an extraordinary breakthrough by successfully cultivating mouse embryos in the microgravity environment of the International Space Station (ISS). Through this groundbreaking study conducted at the University of Yamanashi and the National Research Institute Riken, scientists have not only expanded our knowledge of reproduction in space but have also paved the way for potential human colonization of other celestial bodies.

Conventionally confined to the boundaries of Earth, the prospect of sustainable life beyond our planet has long captivated our imaginations. This recent achievement in growing mouse embryos in space raises exciting possibilities for the future of space exploration. The implications of this study suggest that mammals, including humans, may one day be able to reproduce and develop viable offspring in the extraterrestrial environment.

This milestone comes at a crucial time as plans for lunar exploration gain momentum. Programs like Artemis, set to return humans to the moon by 2024, are focused on establishing lunar camps and enabling long-term human presence in space. The ability to reproduce off-world not only represents a scientific breakthrough but also plays a critical role in the sustainability and expansion of human settlements beyond Earth’s boundaries.

Led by molecular biologist Teruhiko Wakayama from the University of Yamanashi, the experiment involved freezing mouse embryos, which were later transported to the ISS aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Once aboard the space station, the embryos were thawed and cultured in a microgravity environment for four days. Upon their return to Earth, these embryos were compared to those cultured under normal gravity.

The remarkable results, published in the journal iScience, demonstrated that the embryos grown in microgravity developed normally into blastocysts—the vital stage of early embryonic development. Crucially, no significant DNA alterations or changes in gene expression were observed in the embryos. This suggests that gravity does not have a substantial impact on the formation and differentiation of mammalian embryos.

While the survival rate of embryos grown in microgravity was slightly lower than those cultivated on Earth, this achievement represents a significant step forward. Further research will focus on the transplantation of these microgravity-grown embryos into mice to determine if successful births can occur. Additionally, researchers plan to investigate the effects of radiation on the growth and development of mammalian embryos in space.

The ability to reproduce beyond our planet holds immense potential for future space missions, prolonged stays, and even colonization of other celestial bodies. As we continue our exploration of space, these findings bring us ever closer to fulfilling humanity’s dreams of becoming a true space-faring species.

FAQ

1. What is microgravity? Microgravity refers to the condition in space where the force of gravity is significantly reduced, resulting in a weightless environment. It occurs when objects experience a state of apparent weightlessness and offers a unique environment for scientific research. 2. How were the mouse embryos transported to the International Space Station? The mouse embryos were frozen and transported to the ISS aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Freezing the embryos preserves them during the journey to space and allows for their subsequent thawing and culturing in microgravity. 3. What are blastocysts? Blastocysts are a stage of early embryonic development where a fertilized egg develops into a cluster of dividing cells. They represent a crucial milestone in the growth and differentiation of mammalian embryos. 4. What are the implications of this research for space exploration? The successful growth of mouse embryos in space opens up the possibility for humans to reproduce off-world. This discovery has significant implications for long-duration space missions, colonization of other celestial bodies, and the sustainability of human presence beyond Earth. 5. What further research is planned? The researchers plan to transplant the blastocysts grown in microgravity into mice to observe if successful births can occur. Additionally, they will investigate the effect of radiation on the growth and development of mammalian embryos in space.