NASA achieved a major milestone in space exploration when they successfully brought back an asteroid sample to Earth in September. The OSIRIS-REx mission culminated in the spacecraft’s return after a seven-year journey, during which it scanned, collected samples, and examined Asteroid Bennu. Now, scientists face the challenge of retrieving the remainder of the sample contained within the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM).

The preliminary collection from TAGSAM has already surpassed NASA’s goal, with 2.48 ounces, or 70.3 grams of rock and dust captured. However, the process of accessing the sealed TAGSAM head has posed difficulties. A team of scientists at NASA’s Johnson Space Center attempted to remove the head but encountered two fasteners that could not be released with their current tools. Despite this setback, the team remains committed to finding solutions to access the remaining sample.

Working within a specialized glovebox environment under a flow of nitrogen, NASA scientists extracted some material by holding down the head’s mylar flap and carefully removing the sample with tweezers or a scoop. To access the rest of the sample, the team will undertake a new technique over the next few weeks and then analyze the bulk sample.

Preliminary studies of the asteroid sample already reveal exciting findings. The rock, estimated to be about 4.5 billion years old, contains high-carbon content and water, suggesting the presence of the building blocks of life on Earth. This discovery opens up possibilities for understanding how the solar system formed and how precursor materials for life may have been delivered to our planet. It also highlights the importance of identifying potential asteroid threats and taking necessary precautions to avoid collisions.

Жиі қойылатын сұрақтар

How will NASA retrieve the rest of the sample?

Although NASA has been able to collect a significant portion of the sample, the remaining amount sealed in the TAGSAM head presents a challenge. The scientists are actively working on potential solutions to access the rest of the sample while ensuring the scientific integrity of the collection.

What has NASA discovered so far?

The preliminary studies of the asteroid sample indicate the presence of high-carbon content and water, which are essential components for life on Earth. This finding sheds light on the origins of the solar system and offers insights into how life’s precursor materials could have been delivered to our planet.