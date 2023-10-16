NASA-ның психикалық ғарыш кемесі металмен қапталған астероидқа саяхатын бастады

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft has embarked on a six-year mission to study an intriguing metal asteroid called 16 Psyche. Situated between Mars and Jupiter, scientists believe this asteroid could be the remnants of an early planet’s core. The mission aims to uncover valuable information about the formation of Earth and the composition of its core.

Lead scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton from Arizona State University hopes that the $1.2 billion mission will shed light on fundamental questions such as the origin of life on Earth and the factors that make our planet habitable for humans. Additionally, the mission has the potential to provide insights into Earth’s core, which is largely inaccessible to humans due to the extreme temperatures and pressures.

Unlike previous space explorations that have focused on rocky, icy, or gaseous worlds, 16 Psyche is the first known metallic object that humans have ever visited. With a size of 232km across and 280km long, it is the largest among the few metal-rich asteroids discovered so far. Scientists believe that the asteroid is rich in metals such as iron, nickel, gold, silver, and platinum, which opens up possibilities for space mining in the future.

The mission aims to achieve three main objectives: determine whether the asteroid is the core of a planet or unmelted material, establish the relative ages of different regions on its surface, and investigate whether small metal bodies contain light elements similar to those found in Earth’s core. Psyche, propelled into space by Space X, is expected to reach 16 Psyche in late 2029 or early 2030 after traveling 3.6 billion kilometers.

By studying this mysterious metal asteroid, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the early solar system and unlock the secrets of Earth’s core, ultimately advancing our knowledge of the universe.

NASA: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the US

Asteroid: A rocky body orbiting the Sun

Deteriorating: Becoming progressively worse or damaged

Planetary: Relating to planets

Habitable: Able to be lived in

Core: Center

Solar System: The collection of eight planets and their moons in orbit around the sun, together with smaller bodies in the form of asteroids, meteoroids, and comets

Humankind: Collective word for the human race

Brimming: Full

Eroded: Gradually destroyed

Sulfur: A yellow combustible non-metal element

