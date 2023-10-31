Жұмбақ ғарыш: Хэллоуиннен тыс құпияларды ашу

The vast expanse of the cosmos never ceases to amaze us, and as Halloween approaches, it reveals its eerier side, captivating imaginations with enigmatic celestial features.

Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, has once again mystified astronomers with its haunting apparition. During the Juno mission’s 54th close flyby of Jupiter, swirling clouds and storms were captured by the JunoCam instrument. Amongst the turmoil, a peculiar “face” emerged, akin to a Picasso masterpiece, leaving observers bewildered. This marvel, known as pareidolia, is a phenomenon in which our minds perceive recognizable shapes and objects within random patterns. Citizen scientist Vladimir Tarasov processed the raw data taken by JunoCam, providing a jaw-dropping snapshot of Jupiter’s mysterious face.

But Jupiter’s eerie countenance is only the tip of the cosmic iceberg. Deep within the galaxy, a ghostly hand-shaped nebula named MSH 15-52 enthralls astronomers. Originating from the aftermath of a collapsing star, this nebula is situated a staggering 16,000 light-years away from our blue planet. During the star’s demise, a dense remnant known as a neutron star was left behind. These rapidly rotating, magnetized neutron stars, also known as pulsars, emit energetic material and powerful winds, ultimately giving birth to the nebula’s ethereal form. The Chandra X-ray Observatory first detected the pulsar, PSR B1509-58, within the nebula’s palm, with a visible jet tracing down to its wrist.

Recently, NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) embarked on a groundbreaking observation campaign, spending 17 days scrutinizing the enigmatic nebula. This space observatory’s cutting-edge technology allowed astronomers to map the nebula’s magnetic field for the first time. By studying the trajectories of charged particles along the magnetic field lines, scientists can determine how turbulent regions within the nebula accelerate particles. These findings were detailed in a publication in The Astrophysical Journal.

These captivating discoveries highlight our limited understanding of the universe’s secrets. As we delve deeper into the cosmic enigma, more astonishing wonders await, ready to enthrall and challenge our perception of reality.

FAQ

Парейдолия дегеніміз не?

Pareidolia is a psychological phenomenon in which our minds interpret random patterns or stimuli as familiar shapes or objects, often recognizing faces in inanimate or unrelated entities.

Пульсар дегеніміз не?

A pulsar is a highly magnetized, rotating neutron star that emits beams of electromagnetic radiation along its magnetic axis, often observed as pulses of radiation when the beam is oriented towards Earth.

Why is mapping the magnetic field of a nebula significant?

Mapping the magnetic field of a nebula allows scientists to better understand the processes occurring within it. By studying the trajectories of charged particles along the magnetic field lines, researchers can identify regions of turbulence and determine how particles are accelerated within the nebula.

Дерек көздері:

