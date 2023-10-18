Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

Мельбурндағы жұмбақ жарылыс тұрғындарды шошытты

ByГабриэль Бота

Қазан 18, 2023
Мельбурндағы жұмбақ жарылыс тұрғындарды шошытты

Residents in Melbourne’s northern suburbs were left puzzled by a loud explosion-like noise that was heard late at night. A video circulating on social media captured the moment when a flash of light was followed by a loud bang just before 9pm. The incident, which occurred in Doreen, prompted residents to investigate the source of the sound.

Although the cause of the noise remains uncertain, some locals expressed their belief that it was caused by a meteorite. Similar reports emerged from other areas, including Balwyn, Diamond Creek, Doncaster, Fairfield, and Hawthorn. This is not the first time such an event has occurred in the region. In a similar incident in August, a ball of light accompanied by a loud boom was witnessed in Victorian skies, and the space agency later confirmed that it was likely the remnants of a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

As the investigation into this recent explosion-like noise continues, many residents are left wondering about the strange occurrence. The footage has garnered significant attention on social media, sparking discussions and theories. The possibility of a meteorite or other celestial object causing the noise has captivated the minds of both locals and online observers.

The fascination with unexplained phenomena is not uncommon. People are often intrigued by mysteries that challenge their understanding of the world. It is incidents like these that remind us of how vast and unpredictable the universe can be.

Дерек көздері:
– Күннің шығуы
– Social media reports

By Габриэль Бота

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Галактикалардың жаңа атласы ғарыштық көршілеріміздің егжей-тегжейлі көрінісін береді

Қазан 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
ғылым

Үнді мұхитында маржан рифінің ағартылуының ең терең дәлелі табылды

Қазан 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
ғылым

Төменгі Жер орбиталық спутниктерінің ғылыми зерттеулердегі зиянының артуы

Қазан 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сағындым

ғылым

Галактикалардың жаңа атласы ғарыштық көршілеріміздің егжей-тегжейлі көрінісін береді

Қазан 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Үнді мұхитында маржан рифінің ағартылуының ең терең дәлелі табылды

Қазан 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Төменгі Жер орбиталық спутниктерінің ғылыми зерттеулердегі зиянының артуы

Қазан 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Оңтүстік Африкадағы Мальвинокхосан биорегионының көтерілуі мен құлдырауы

Қазан 19, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер