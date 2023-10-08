Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

ISRO Aditya-L1 ғарыш аппаратында траекторияны түзетуді жүзеге асырады

ByРоберт Эндрю

Қазан 8, 2023
ISRO Aditya-L1 ғарыш аппаратында траекторияны түзетуді жүзеге асырады

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that it has conducted a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TCM) on the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, marking the country’s first solar mission. The spacecraft has been confirmed to be in good health and is making its way towards the Sun-Earth L1 point.

The TCM, which lasted approximately 16 seconds, was carried out on October 6, 2023. It was necessary to correct the trajectory of the spacecraft after tracking the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre that was performed on September 19, 2023. The purpose of the TCM is to ensure that the spacecraft stays on the intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1.

Aditya-L1 is the first Indian space-based observatory designed to study the Sun from a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point L1, which is located at a distance of approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. The spacecraft is expected to travel about 1.5 million km from Earth over 125 days before being placed in the Halo orbit around L1.

As the Aditya-L1 mission progresses, ISRO plans to activate the magnetometer within the next few days. This instrument will aid in the scientific experiments conducted by the spacecraft, including capturing images of the Sun.

The successful launch of Aditya-L1 took place on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This mission holds great significance for India, as it will contribute to our understanding of the Sun and its various phenomena.

Дерек көздері:
- Үнді ғарыштық зерттеулер ұйымы (ISRO)

By Роберт Эндрю

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Интернеттегі құпиялылықтағы cookie файлдарының маңыздылығын түсіну

Қазан 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота
ғылым

Қауіпті аймақтардағы қоршаған орта сенсорларының сынғыштығы

Қазан 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
ғылым

NASA-ның Psyche ғарыш аппаратының ұшыруы ауа райының қолайсыздығына байланысты кейінге қалдырылуы мүмкін

Қазан 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сағындым

ғылым

Интернеттегі құпиялылықтағы cookie файлдарының маңыздылығын түсіну

Қазан 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Қауіпті аймақтардағы қоршаған орта сенсорларының сынғыштығы

Қазан 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

NASA-ның Psyche ғарыш аппаратының ұшыруы ауа райының қолайсыздығына байланысты кейінге қалдырылуы мүмкін

Қазан 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

NASA 2023 TF4 Жерге жақын астероидты тапты

Қазан 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер