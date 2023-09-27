Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

Көшіп бара жатқан өркеш киттер теңіз балдырларымен ойнақы әрекетке барады

ByРоберт Эндрю

Қыркүйек 27, 2023
Көшіп бара жатқан өркеш киттер теңіз балдырларымен ойнақы әрекетке барады

New research suggests that migrating humpback whales engage in playful behavior with seaweed. Dr. Olaf Meynecke, from Griffith University’s Coastal and Marine Research Center, previously observed whales rolling in sandy substrates as a possible means of removing dead skin cells and parasites. Now, his latest study focuses on the interaction of baleen whales, specifically humpback whales, with clumps of kelp and seaweed.

The study, titled “What’s at Play: Humpback Whale Interaction with Seaweed Is a Global Phenomenon,” highlights that this behavior is consistent across different populations worldwide. Dr. Meynecke analyzed aerial observations on the east coast of Australia and documented interactions from around the world. The interactions involved 163 baleen whales, with humpback whales being the most prevalent.

According to Dr. Meynecke, there are two plausible theories for this behavior: play and self-medication. The whales may engage in playful behavior with seaweed, but there could also be additional benefits such as learning, socializing, ectoparasite removal, and skin treatment using the antibacterial properties of brown algae.

Identifying this behavior across different populations is crucial for understanding the habitat preferences of humpback whales and shedding light on the complex behaviors they exhibit. This research demonstrates that there is still much to learn about these magnificent creatures.

Source: Jan-Olaf Meynecke et al, What’s at Play: Humpback Whale Interaction with Seaweed Is a Global Phenomenon, Journal of Marine Science and Engineering (2023).

Source: Griffith University (Phys.org)

Анықтамалар:
– Baleen whales: Whales that have baleen plates instead of teeth and filter-feed on small organisms.
– Ectoparasites: Parasites that live on the external surface of their host.

Citation:
Phys.org. “Migrating humpback whales around the world seen rolling in and playing with seaweed.” Phys.org, 27 September 2023.
(No URL provided in the source article)

By Роберт Эндрю

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Чандраян-3 модуліндегі ғылыми құрал болашақ экзопланетаны зерттеу үшін жеткілікті деректерді жібереді

Қыркүйек 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
ғылым

Чандраян-3: Викрам Ландер мен Прагян Ровер үшін үміт сөнеді

Қыркүйек 28, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
ғылым

JWST бақылаулары жұлдызды ластану TRAPPIST-1b экзопланетінің өлшемдеріне кедергі келтіреді деп болжайды

Қыркүйек 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сағындым

ғылым

Чандраян-3 модуліндегі ғылыми құрал болашақ экзопланетаны зерттеу үшін жеткілікті деректерді жібереді

Қыркүйек 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Чандраян-3: Викрам Ландер мен Прагян Ровер үшін үміт сөнеді

Қыркүйек 28, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

JWST бақылаулары жұлдызды ластану TRAPPIST-1b экзопланетінің өлшемдеріне кедергі келтіреді деп болжайды

Қыркүйек 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Тағы бір жақын қоңырау: астероид 2023 SW6 Жерге жақындады

Қыркүйек 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер