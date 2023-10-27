Recent studies conducted by research teams at Swiss university ETH Zürich and Université Paris Cité have shed new light on Mars’ core, challenging previous notions about its composition and structure. Launched in 2016, NASA’s InSight lander’s Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure (SEIS) project provided valuable data in 2021, suggesting that Mars’ core is surrounded by a layer of molten rock and is smaller than previously believed.

Previously, scientists were perplexed by the discovery of a greater number of lighter elements, such as sulphur, carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen, in Mars’ core than theories of the planet’s formation history had suggested. However, the new studies, published in Nature, provide an alternative explanation. They propose that Mars’ liquid iron core is actually enveloped by a 150km layer of near-molten silicate rock. Additionally, these studies suggest a smaller core radius with a higher density compared to the earlier InSight findings. These results align more closely with what is known about Mars’ chemical composition.

By analyzing seismological data from the InSight mission, the research teams reached similar conclusions. Both teams agreed that Mars’ liquid iron-nickel core extends only halfway to the planet’s surface. They also identified the layer of molten rock using three primary seismological signals. Longitudinal seismic waves, or P waves, traverse the bottom of Mars’ mantle but do not propagate into the core. Simultaneously, transverse seismic waves, known as S waves, emitted from marsquakes closer to the lander, propagate through the middle and upper regions of the mantle, indicating a cooler solid state. Furthermore, evidence of reflections of S waves from the top of the molten layer confirms its solid nature.

These new findings provide valuable insights into Mars’ core and mantle structure. Combining seismological observations with knowledge of terrestrial-planet formation and evolution, as well as data on planetary size, shape, rotation, and gravitational field, offers valuable perspectives on Mars’ geological history and future dynamics. The research not only enhances our understanding of Mars but also provides essential context for comprehending terrestrial planets like Earth.

Nevertheless, it is important to note that the studies present regional snapshots of Mars, and further investigations at different locations are necessary to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the planet’s interior. Currently, there are no plans for space agencies to conduct missions that would provide additional data to clarify this matter. Nevertheless, these recent studies represent significant progress in unraveling the mysteries of Mars’ core.