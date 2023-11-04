Renowned fashion designer Marc Jacobs has become famous not only for his exquisite clothing creations but also for his impeccable tidiness in the realm of folding clothes. While his husband, Char Defrancesco, may not share the same level of expertise in this area, he certainly tries to impress. Unfortunately, Defrancesco’s attempt to showcase his folding skills with the help of a folding board was a fleeting endeavor, as Jacobs revealed to Page Six Style.

Although folding clothes may seem like a mundane task to some, Jacobs sees it as an art form—a way to make everything fit neatly into a designated shape. Being someone who values the beauty of well-cared-for garments, he continues to hang and fold all of his own clothes, despite his status as a renowned designer.

In the household of Jacobs and Defrancesco, it appears that folded clothes may be a minor point of contention. While Defrancesco emphasizes the speed at which Jacobs folds, the designer insists that tidiness is paramount. He even goes as far as to admit that poorly folded clothes are among his recurring nightmares, though not his worst.

When it comes to taking care of beautiful things, Jacobs exudes a sense of pride and conviction. It is a value instilled in him from a young age, and he finds great importance in preserving the essence of his clothing. His attention to detail is not limited to his profession but extends to all aspects of his life.

It is clear that Jacobs and Defrancesco have distinctive roles in their partnership, with each shining in their own unique ways. While Defrancesco may not possess the folding prowess of his husband, he undoubtedly brings his own talents to the table. As they continue their journey together, their love for one another and their individual strengths create a harmonious balance that is nothing short of remarkable.

FAQ

1. Why does Marc Jacobs prefer to fold his clothes?

Marc Jacobs views folding clothes as an art form and a way to ensure that everything fits neatly into a designated shape. He values taking care of beautiful things and was brought up with the belief that it is important to preserve the essence of his clothing.

2. Did Char Defrancesco’s attempt at using a folding board fail?

Yes, according to Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco bought a folding board in an attempt to impress him with his folding skills. However, the folding board and the idea of folding suffered a swift demise, indicating that the attempt did not yield the desired results.

3. How does Marc Jacobs feel about poorly folded clothes?

Although not his worst nightmare, Marc Jacobs admits that badly folded clothes are among his recurring nightmares. He places great importance on tidiness and finding beauty in well-cared-for garments.

4. Are Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco well-matched despite their diverging skills?

Yes, Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco complement each other with their individual strengths. While Jacobs may excel in folding clothes, Defrancesco brings his own talents to the partnership. Their love and harmony are evident as they continue their journey together.