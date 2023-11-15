Жарық ластануының түнгі жануарлар дүниесіне әсері

Light pollution, also known as artificial light at night (ALAN), poses a significant threat to nocturnal wildlife across the globe, particularly bats. A recent study conducted by researchers from the Great Hollow Nature Preserve & Ecological Research Center and Bat Conservation International sought to determine the extent to which lights can displace foraging bats from their habitat.

In this experiment, the researchers artificially illuminated bat foraging habitat in Connecticut with residential LED floodlights. They measured the activity of two light-averse North American bat species, the little brown bat (Myotis lucifugus) and the big brown bat (Eptesicus fuscus), using acoustic recorders placed at 25-meter intervals away from the lights.

The results revealed that even at distances of 75 meters, the presence of lights significantly reduced the foraging activity of little brown bats. In fact, at 75 meters away, their foraging activity averaged only 43% of what it would be during a dark night. On the other hand, big brown bats were less affected, showing no difference in presence/absence at any distance and only a significant reduction in foraging activity up to 25 meters away.

Interestingly, the effects of the lighting on these two bat species resulted in a significant change in the overall community composition of the bat population up to 50 meters away. This suggests that even small-scale, residential lighting can have far-reaching displacement effects on light-averse North American bats and drive shifts in community composition beyond the immediate area of illumination.

The study highlights the need for proper management of light pollution to protect bat habitats. The researchers suggest that white LED lighting should be shielded or distanced from foraging habitats and movement corridors in order to limit spillage to 0 lux. Their findings emphasize the importance of considering the potential impacts of artificial light at night on bats in land-use planning and natural resources regulation.

FAQ:

Q: What is light pollution?

A: Light pollution, also known as artificial light at night (ALAN), refers to the excessive and misdirected artificial light that brightens the night sky, causing a range of negative effects on ecosystems and human health.

Q: Why are bats affected by light pollution?

A: Bats are nocturnal animals that rely on darkness for various activities, such as foraging and navigation. Light pollution disrupts their natural behaviors and can displace them from their habitats.

Q: How can light pollution be managed?

A: Managing light pollution involves using shielded or properly oriented lighting fixtures, reducing the overall amount of artificial light, and creating dark sky reserves or protected areas where lighting is minimized.

Q: What are the potential impacts of light pollution on bat populations?

A: Light pollution can lead to reduced foraging activity, habitat displacement, altered community compositions, and overall habitat degradation for light-averse bat species. It is crucial to minimize light pollution to preserve healthy bat populations.