Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

Астрономия әуесқойлары Үндістанның Ханле қараңғы аспан қорығында жұлдызды кешке жиналды

ByМамфо Брешиа

Қазан 19, 2023
Астрономия әуесқойлары Үндістанның Ханле қараңғы аспан қорығында жұлдызды кешке жиналды

A recent event known as the Star Party was organized by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve in eastern Ladakh. This unique gathering brought together approximately 30 amateur astronomers from different regions of India to observe and photograph the pristine night sky, far away from the disruptions of light pollution.

The Hanle Dark Sky Reserve, located beside the tranquil Hanle River at an elevation of 14,108 feet above sea level, is renowned as one of the best places in the world for stargazing. Its dark skies and favorable weather conditions make it an ideal location for astronomical research and astrophotography. Covering an area of about 1,073 square kilometers, the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR) was designated by the Union Territory of Ladakh to combat light pollution and preserve the area’s natural darkness.

The Star Party not only provided an opportunity for stargazing and astrophotography but also served as an educational event for local astronomy ambassadors. These ambassadors, trained by the IIA, had the chance to learn from leading amateur astronomers in the country, expanding their knowledge of the night sky.

Despite the challenges posed by high altitudes, frigid temperatures, and low oxygen levels, the participating astronomers were exhilarated by their experience. Equipped with their personal telescopes and cameras, they captured celestial wonders such as the False Dawn and the Zodiacal Light, phenomena that can only be observed from exceptionally dark locations like Hanle.

The success of the inaugural Star Party has led to plans by the UT Ladakh administration to establish it as an annual event, further fostering interest in astrophotography and research in India. Additionally, the Indian government has recently allowed international tourists to stay overnight in Hanle and other tourist destinations in Ladakh, expanding access to these unique astronomical sites.

Дерек көздері:

– Үндістанның астрофизика институты (IIA)

- Бүгін Үндістан

By Мамфо Брешиа

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Оңтүстік Африкада қорғалған питонға сыраны күштеп тамақтандыру үшін үш ер адам іздеді

Қазан 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
ғылым

Экспедиция 70 экипажы Халықаралық ғарыш станциясында ғарыштық денсаулық пен жер туралы зерттеулерді жүргізеді

Қазан 20, 2023 Габриэль Бота
ғылым

Cookie файлдарын және олардың веб-сайттың функционалдығы үшін маңыздылығын түсіну

Қазан 20, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сағындым

ғылым

Оңтүстік Африкада қорғалған питонға сыраны күштеп тамақтандыру үшін үш ер адам іздеді

Қазан 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Экспедиция 70 экипажы Халықаралық ғарыш станциясында ғарыштық денсаулық пен жер туралы зерттеулерді жүргізеді

Қазан 20, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Cookie файлдарын және олардың веб-сайттың функционалдығы үшін маңыздылығын түсіну

Қазан 20, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Тақырып: Cookie файлдарын түсіну: сайтты шарлауды жақсарту және жарнамаларды жекелендіру

Қазан 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер