Непалда күшті жер сілкінісінен кейін жаңа жедел байланыс нөмірі шығарылды.

In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake hitting Nepal, the Indian government has taken swift action to provide assistance to those affected by the disaster. The earthquake, which measured 6.4 on the Richter scale, tragically claimed the lives of over 150 individuals. In response, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu has released a new emergency contact number for Indians in need of urgent assistance.

The Embassy took to Twitter to share this vital information, urging individuals to reach out if they require any form of aid. The designated emergency contact number is +977-9851316807, and it will serve as a lifeline for those desperately seeking help.

While the earthquake has caused significant damage and loss of life, it is heartening to see neighboring countries stepping up to support Nepal during this difficult time. By providing an easily accessible contact number, the Indian government aims to ensure that its citizens in Nepal receive prompt assistance and support.

