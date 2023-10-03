Спиральді сұлулық: Хаббл Бикеш шоқжұлдызында NGC 4654 түсіреді

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning image of NGC 4654, an intermediate spiral galaxy located in the Virgo constellation. This galaxy stands out due to its bright center and its classification as an “intermediate” spiral, displaying characteristics of both barred and unbarred spirals. Situated just north of the celestial equator, NGC 4654 can be observed from both the northern and southern hemispheres. It is located approximately 55 million light-years away from Earth.

NGC 4654, like many other galaxies in the Virgo Cluster, exhibits an asymmetrical distribution of stars and neutral hydrogen gas. Astronomers hypothesize that this galaxy is undergoing a process known as “ram pressure stripping.” As NGC 4654 moves through the Virgo galaxy cluster, the gravitational forces exerted by the cluster cause pressure on the galaxy. This pressure resembles a gust of wind and strips NGC 4654 of its gas. The result is the formation of a long, thin tail of hydrogen gas on the galaxy’s southeastern side. Interestingly, NGC 4654 maintains a relatively high star formation rate, which is uncommon for galaxies that have experienced ram pressure stripping.

NGC 4654 also encountered a companion galaxy, NGC 4639, approximately 500 million years ago. The gravitational influence of NGC 4639 caused NGC 4654 to lose gas along its edge, resulting in a restriction of star formation in that particular region. This interaction contributed to the asymmetrical distribution of stars within NGC 4654.

Scientists are particularly interested in studying galaxies like NGC 4654 to investigate the connection between young stars and the cold gas from which they emerge. The Hubble Space Telescope captured this captivating image of NGC 4654 using visible, ultraviolet, and infrared light.

– NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, ESA, and J. Lee (Space Telescope Science Institute); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

– “Hubble views NGC 4654 in the constellation Virgo” – Phys.org (October 3, 2023)