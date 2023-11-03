Хаббл телескопы түсірген Юпитердің жаңа суреті

The Hubble Space Telescope continues to amaze scientists and enthusiasts alike with its incredible contributions to our understanding of the universe. Recently, NASA released a stunning image of Jupiter, captured using the ultraviolet-observing capabilities of the Hubble Telescope.

Unlike the images we typically see of Jupiter with our naked eyes, this image reveals a different perspective – the short, high-energy wavelengths of light that are invisible to us. By studying these ultraviolet wavelengths, astronomers gain valuable insights into the composition and dynamics of the planet.

The breathtaking image showcases Jupiter in a color composite of ultraviolet wavelengths. Interestingly, the famous “Great Red Spot,” a storm that is visible in red to the human eye, appears darker in this image. This anomaly is believed to be caused by high-altitude haze particles that absorb light at these particular wavelengths.

To create this mesmerizing image, NASA’s Hubble project on Jupiter’s superstorm system collected a vast amount of data. The human eye cannot detect ultraviolet light, so false colors were assigned to the image to represent the different ultraviolet filters used during the capture process. The Blue filter was represented by the color Blue, the Green filter by the color Green, and the Red filter by the color Red.

The Hubble Space Telescope is a true marvel of scientific discovery. Since its launch, it has amassed over 1.5 million observations and published over 20,000 papers on its findings. Notably, Hubble has not only studied the impact of Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 on Jupiter but has also closely observed the planet’s storms.

The release of this latest image is a testament to the unwavering spirit of the Hubble Telescope, which continues to unravel the mysteries of our universe and inspire generations with its breathtaking visuals.

Жиі қойылатын сұрақтар (FAQ)

Q: Why is the image of Jupiter in ultraviolet wavelengths?



A: Ultraviolet observations provide different insights into the composition and dynamics of Jupiter, helping astronomers understand the planet at a deeper level.

Q: Why does the “Great Red Spot” appear darker in the ultraviolet image?



A: The darker appearance may be due to high-altitude haze particles that absorb light at the ultraviolet wavelengths.

Q: How were the colors assigned to the ultraviolet image?



A: Since the human eye cannot detect ultraviolet light, false colors were used to represent different ultraviolet filters, with Blue, Green, and Red assigned to each filter respectively.

Q: What has the Hubble Space Telescope contributed to our understanding of Jupiter?



A: The Hubble Telescope’s observations have provided valuable insights into the impacts of Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9, as well as the planet’s storms and superstorm system.

Q: How many observations and papers have been published based on Hubble’s discoveries?



A: Over 1.5 million observations and more than 20,000 papers have been published on the remarkable findings of the Hubble Space Telescope.