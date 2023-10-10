A rare celestial event called an annular solar eclipse, also known as the ‘ring of fire’ eclipse, is set to occur on Saturday, Oct 14th. This eclipse will be visible across parts of the United States, with all lower 48 states having the opportunity to witness a part of the eclipse. The phenomenon occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, but is at the furthest point in its orbit, preventing it from completely covering the sun and creating a ring of light.

It’s important to note that looking directly at the sun during an eclipse without proper eye protection can cause permanent damage to your eyes. NASA states that it is never safe to look directly at the sun during an eclipse. Instead, viewers should use specialized eye protection, such as approved solar viewing glasses (also known as eclipse glasses) or a handheld solar viewer.

Regular sunglasses are not sufficient for safe viewing of an eclipse. NASA emphasizes that even if sunglasses are dark, they do not offer adequate protection. Approved solar viewers are thousands of times darker and should adhere to the ISO 12312-2 international standard. These viewers must cover both the right and left eye and have labels indicating the manufacturer, instructions for safe use, and warnings of any dangers.

It is also important to avoid using cameras, binoculars, telescopes, or any other devices to view an eclipse while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer. The concentrated solar rays can cause serious eye injury as they will burn through the filter.

If you do not have access to eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer, you can create a pinhole eclipse projector as an indirect viewing method. NASA recommends using a cardboard box, a white sheet of paper, tape, scissors, and a piece of aluminum foil to make the projector. By creating a small opening in the foil and projecting the sun’s image onto the paper, you can safely observe the eclipse without looking directly at the sun.

Remember that it is only safe to view the eclipse without eye protection during totality when the sun is completely covered by the moon. As soon as even a small sliver of the sun reappears, eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer must be used again.

It’s important to inspect eclipse glasses or handheld viewers for any damage before using them, and discard them if they are torn or scratched. Children should be instructed on how to properly watch the eclipse, and they should always be supervised when using eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers.

Astronomy enthusiasts can look forward to the next total solar eclipse crossing North America on April 8, 2024, according to NASA.

