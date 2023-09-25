Қала өмірі

Сахара шөлінің тарихы: құрғақ шөлден жасыл саванналарға дейін

Қыркүйек 25, 2023
A recent study conducted by researchers from Finland and the UK has shed light on the history of the Sahara desert, revealing that it wasn’t always the vast arid expanse we know today. By reconstructing the periodic transformations of the Sahara over 800,000 years using a new climate model, the team was able to provide insights into the African humid periods and the factors that drove them.

The African humid periods refer to spans of time when the African continent experienced much wetter and greener conditions than it does now. The climate model utilized in the study supported the hypothesis that these periods are influenced by Earth’s orbital precession, which causes variations in the strength of the African Monsoon system and the four seasons. As a result, the Sahara region received more rainfall during these periods.

Furthermore, the research revealed that during ice ages, the wobbles in Earth’s orbit had a minimal effect on the Sahara’s climate, as the presence of large glaciers in higher latitudes counteracted their impact. This finding indicates that the African monsoons were restricted in these colder periods.

Understanding the history of the Sahara and its greening periods has implications beyond climate science. These periods of increased humidity could have provided opportunities for both humans and other species to traverse the Sahara, which was typically a difficult region to cross. The study suggests that these greener periods may have played a role in the spread of humankind across the globe.

The researchers believe that their ability to accurately model the North African humid periods is a significant achievement. It not only enhances our understanding of human distribution but also contributes to our knowledge of the evolution of our species in Africa.

Дерек көздері: Табиғат Communications

By Вики Ставропулу

