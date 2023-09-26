Қала өмірі

Гольфстрим: айтарлықтай баяулау алаңдаушылық тудырады

ByРоберт Эндрю

Қыркүйек 26, 2023
A recent study has confirmed that the Gulf Stream, a powerful current of warm water that flows from the Gulf of Mexico into the Atlantic Ocean, has slowed down by 4% over the past four decades. While the cause of this weakening is yet to be determined, the study authors state that the conclusion is supported with a “virtual certainty” greater than 99%.

The Gulf Stream plays a crucial role in influencing weather patterns and climate, impacting sea levels and even hurricane activity. It not only carries warm water, but also heat and carbon, which have far-reaching effects, including temperature and rainfall in Europe. The findings of the study, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, were based on a comprehensive analysis of data collected since 1982 from observations, undersea cables, and satellites at the Florida Straits.

Using Bayesian modeling, the researchers examined the data and found that the slowdown in the Gulf Stream became evident only within the past decade. Comparing the process to gathering independent witnesses in a court case, lead author Chris Piecuch likened the synthesis of testimony to a clear picture. The results indicated a significant weakening of the Gulf Stream, surpassing what would be expected if the current remained stable.

While the study is part of a six-year project monitoring changes in the Gulf Stream, more research will be needed to determine the exact cause of the slowdown. Lisa Beal, a co-author of the study and professor of Ocean Sciences, expressed her concerns about the implications of the weakening current. She emphasized that the Gulf Stream is a vital oceanic circulation system and its diminishing strength has global ramifications.

In July 2023, a separate study highlighted the potential collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), of which the Gulf Stream is a part. This collapse could occur between 2025 and 2095. The study serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing climate change and reducing dependence on fossil fuels to protect our oceans and planet.

Дерек көздері:
– Geophysical Research Letters – Journal
– EcoWatch – Environmental News Platform

