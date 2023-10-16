Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

Қонақ Luxury қонақүйінде құмырсқалардың инвазиясын тапты

ByРоберт Эндрю

Қазан 16, 2023
Қонақ Luxury қонақүйінде құмырсқалардың инвазиясын тапты

A guest staying at the four-star Malmaison Hotel in Leith, Scotland, was disgusted to find his room infested with ants. David Maison, who was visiting Edinburgh for a birthday getaway, woke up to discover bugs in the bathroom before finding dozens of ants on his towel. The insects were believed to have emerged from a crack in the tiles.

Maison immediately notified hotel staff and uploaded a video of the infestation to social media. He emphasized the importance of addressing the health and safety concerns and urged the hotel to take immediate action. However, he claimed that the response he received from the hotel staff was lackluster, with a simple apology and no offer of compensation or resolution.

The presence of ants in hotel rooms can be distressing for guests, and it raises questions about cleanliness and maintenance standards. Ant infestations can potentially pose health risks as these insects can carry bacteria and allergens. Therefore, it is crucial for hotel management to address such issues promptly and effectively.

The Malmaison Hotel has stated that they are investigating the matter but has not provided further comments at this time. It is important for hotels to prioritize guest satisfaction and take swift action when confronted with such concerns to maintain their reputation and ensure a pleasant stay for their customers.

Дерек көздері:

– Edinburgh Live

By Роберт Эндрю

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Астероидтардың құпиясы мен маңызы

Қазан 17, 2023 Габриэль Бота
ғылым

Аспанның жоғары ластануы: Жердің стратосферасынан табылған ғарыштық қоқыстардың іздері

Қазан 17, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
ғылым

Керемет жұлдыздарды көруге арналған 5 канадалық бағыт

Қазан 17, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Сағындым

ғылым

Астероидтардың құпиясы мен маңызы

Қазан 17, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Аспанның жоғары ластануы: Жердің стратосферасынан табылған ғарыштық қоқыстардың іздері

Қазан 17, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Керемет жұлдыздарды көруге арналған 5 канадалық бағыт

Қазан 17, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Халықаралық ғарыш станциясынан түсірілген сақиналы күн тұтылуы

Қазан 17, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер