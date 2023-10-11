Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

NOAA үлгісінің арқасында тұтылу кезінде энергетикалық индустрия үшін жақсы ауа-райы болжамдары

ByРоберт Эндрю

Қазан 11, 2023
NOAA үлгісінің арқасында тұтылу кезінде энергетикалық индустрия үшін жақсы ауа-райы болжамдары

NOAA’s short-range weather forecast model, the High-Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR), now includes the prediction of solar and wind power generation disruptions during eclipses. The incorporation of eclipses into HRRR forecasts allows the energy industry to better model potential disruptions caused by eclipses and make plans to adjust power generation and backup.

Stan Benjamin, a CIRES scientist and former senior scientist at NOAA Global Systems Laboratory (GSL), states that this improvement is important for the energy industry, especially during rare but important eclipse disruptions. The HRRR model, developed by Benjamin and his team, has already successfully incorporated eclipses in previous total solar eclipses and an Arctic partial solar eclipse.

During a solar eclipse, the moon passes between Earth and the sun, partially or fully obscuring the sun. This results in a decrease in solar radiation hitting the Earth, which leads to a temporary decrease in temperatures and a calming of winds. The HRRR model now takes into account these effects and predicts how they will impact weather conditions during an eclipse.

The HRRR model now represents all solar eclipses that will occur in the next 4 decades, including the total solar eclipse set to pass over the United States in 2024. Energy industry representatives have expressed their gratitude for this improvement, as it allows them to account for and mitigate the impacts of eclipses on power generation.

The research and improvements made by NOAA and its partners, such as the HRRR model, play a crucial role in providing more accurate forecasts of solar and wind power, which in turn helps integrate renewable energy into the electrical grid more efficiently and accelerate the decarbonization of power generation in the United States.

Sources: Wikipedia, University of Colorado at Boulder

Анықтамалар:
– NOAA: Ұлттық мұхиттық және атмосфералық басқармасы
– HRRR: High-Resolution Rapid Refresh
– CIRES: Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences
– GSL: Global Systems Laboratory
– CIRA: Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere

By Роберт Эндрю

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Әйелдер қысқа мерзімді қарым-қатынаста физикалық күшті жақсы көреді, бірақ ұзақ мерзімді сәттілік үшін аффилиативті юмор.

Қазан 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
ғылым

Күннің сақиналы тұтылуын қауіпсіз көру және суретке түсіру бойынша нұсқаулық

Қазан 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
ғылым

Ғарыштағы спутниктер: радиоастрономияға қауіп және біздің ғарышпен байланысымыз

Қазан 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сағындым

ғылым

Әйелдер қысқа мерзімді қарым-қатынаста физикалық күшті жақсы көреді, бірақ ұзақ мерзімді сәттілік үшін аффилиативті юмор.

Қазан 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Күннің сақиналы тұтылуын қауіпсіз көру және суретке түсіру бойынша нұсқаулық

Қазан 13, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Ғарыштағы спутниктер: радиоастрономияға қауіп және біздің ғарышпен байланысымыз

Қазан 13, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Озонға ұшыраған соя бұршақтарында стресс деңгейін өлшеу үшін флуоресценция қолданылады

Қазан 13, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер