Гренландия мен Антарктидадағы мұзды ерітудегі желдердің рөлі

Researchers at the University of California, Irvine and Utrecht University have found that the surface ice in Greenland has been melting at an increasing rate over recent decades, whereas the trend in Antarctica has been moving in the opposite direction. For a study published in the American Geophysical Union journal Geophysical Research Letters, the scientists focused on the role of Foehn and katabatic winds, downslope gusts that bring warm, dry air into contact with glaciers. They discovered that melting of the Greenland ice sheet related to these winds has increased by more than 10% in the last 20 years, while the impact of the winds on the Antarctic ice sheet has decreased by 32%.

The research showed that the downslope winds are responsible for a significant amount of surface ice melt in both regions. Surface ice melt causes runoff and ice shelf hydrofracture, increasing freshwater flow to the oceans and contributing to rising sea levels. However, the behaviors of global warming in the Northern and Southern hemispheres have led to contrasting outcomes in Greenland and Antarctica.

In Greenland, wind-driven surface melt is exacerbated by the island’s warming, with sunlight alone being sufficient to melt the ice. The combination of the 10% growth in wind-driven melt and warmer surface air temperatures has resulted in a 34% increase in total surface ice melt. The authors attribute this outcome, in part, to the influence of global warming on the North Atlantic Oscillation, which has brought warm air to Greenland and other Arctic areas.

Conversely, total Antarctic surface melt has decreased by approximately 15% since 2000. However, the reduction is largely due to a 32% decrease in downslope wind-generated melt on the Antarctic Peninsula, where two vulnerable ice shelves have already collapsed. The continued recovery of the Antarctic stratospheric ozone hole, discovered in the 1980s, temporarily helps to insulate the surface from further melt.

The researchers emphasize the importance of monitoring and modeling ice melt in both Greenland and Antarctica, as well as studying the relationship between wind and ice in the context of climate change. They hope that this research will contribute to strengthening the Earth system models used in climate science.

This study was conducted by researchers from the University of California, Irvine and Utrecht University, with financial support from the U.S. Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation, and the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research.

Sources: University of California, Irvine and Utrecht University