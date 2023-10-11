Қала өмірі

SpaceX Starlink компаниясы 2025 жылға қарай тікелей ұялы байланыс нарығына шығады

Қазан 11, 2023
SpaceX Starlink компаниясы 2025 жылға қарай тікелей ұялы байланыс нарығына шығады

SpaceX’s Starlink, the ambitious satellite constellation project, is set to expand its offerings into the direct-to-cell market. Currently focused on providing global broadband internet coverage, Starlink aims to revolutionize communication by offering text, voice, data, and the internet of things (IoT) services directly to cellphones.

According to SpaceX’s website, Starlink’s satellite constellation will begin supporting text communications in 2024. This development will enable users to send and receive messages using their cellphones, even in remote areas without traditional cellular coverage.

In addition to text communications, Starlink plans to introduce voice and data services by 2025. This means that users will be able to make phone calls and access high-speed internet directly through their cellphones, bypassing the need for terrestrial cellular networks. This could be a game-changer for individuals living in rural or underserved areas with limited access to reliable internet and cellular coverage.

Furthermore, Starlink’s foray into the direct-to-cell market also includes support for the internet of things. This encompasses devices equipped with software and sensors that enable them to connect and communicate with each other and the internet. By expanding its capabilities to include IoT services, Starlink aims to enable a new era of interconnected devices that can enhance various aspects of our lives, from smart homes to industrial automation.

SpaceX’s push into the direct-to-cell market is part of its broader mission to provide global connectivity and bridge the digital divide. By leveraging the capabilities of its satellite constellation, Starlink aims to deliver reliable and affordable communication services to underserved areas around the world.

In summary, SpaceX’s Starlink is expanding its services beyond broadband internet coverage and venturing into the direct-to-cell market. With plans to support text communications in 2024, voice and data services in 2025, and the internet of things, Starlink aims to revolutionize the way we communicate and connect. By bypassing traditional cellular networks, Starlink has the potential to provide reliable and affordable communication services to individuals and communities that have been left behind by traditional infrastructure.

Анықтамалар:
– Direct-to-cell market: the market segment that focuses on providing communication services directly to cellphones without relying on traditional cellular networks.
– Internet of things (IoT): a network of interconnected devices equipped with software and sensors that enable them to communicate and share data.

Дерек көздері:
– SpaceX’s Starlink website: “https://www.starlink.com/”
– Image Source: SpaceX

