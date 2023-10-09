Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

Күн жүйесінің материал дискі жұлдыз аралық кеңістікке бұрын ойлағаннан да ұзарады

ByГабриэль Бота

Қазан 9, 2023
Күн жүйесінің материал дискі жұлдыз аралық кеңістікке бұрын ойлағаннан да ұзарады

A new method of scanning telescope images has revealed that the Solar System’s disc of material extends much further into interstellar space than previously believed. For years, astronomers have observed that the Kuiper Belt, a field of icy boulders, appears to thin out at a distance of 48 AU from the Sun. However, belts of rubble have been seen extending twice that distance around other stars, leading to the discovery that our Solar System may not be as small as once thought.

Researchers at Canada’s Herzberg Astronomy and Astrophysics Research Centre used a new technique to search for targets for the New Horizons Probe as it moves through the outer reaches of the Solar System. The method, called shift-stacking, involved taking multiple images at different times and combining them to increase the visibility of dim objects. In order to speed up this process, the researchers employed machine learning, training a neural network to identify Kuiper Belt Objects in telescope imagery.

The results of the study showed that the machine learning technique detected twice as many objects as a human search of the data. This suggests a higher density of material at a distance of 60 to 80 AU along New Horizons’ trajectory. The additional debris in this region could explain an anomalous glow observed by both the New Horizons Probe and the Hubble Space Telescope.

Further research and confirmation from future surveys will be needed to fully understand the extent of the Solar System’s disc of material. However, if the findings hold true, it could indicate the existence of two rings of icy material, divided by a gap at around 50 AU. This discovery raises fascinating questions about the origins and composition of the Solar System’s outer regions.

Source: This research was presented at the 54th Lunar and Planetary Science Conference 2023.

By Габриэль Бота

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Интернеттегі құпиялылықтағы cookie файлдарының маңыздылығын түсіну

Қазан 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота
ғылым

Қауіпті аймақтардағы қоршаған орта сенсорларының сынғыштығы

Қазан 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
ғылым

NASA-ның Psyche ғарыш аппаратының ұшыруы ауа райының қолайсыздығына байланысты кейінге қалдырылуы мүмкін

Қазан 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сағындым

ғылым

Интернеттегі құпиялылықтағы cookie файлдарының маңыздылығын түсіну

Қазан 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Қауіпті аймақтардағы қоршаған орта сенсорларының сынғыштығы

Қазан 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

NASA-ның Psyche ғарыш аппаратының ұшыруы ауа райының қолайсыздығына байланысты кейінге қалдырылуы мүмкін

Қазан 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

NASA 2023 TF4 Жерге жақын астероидты тапты

Қазан 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер