Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

Астрономдар қараңғы материяның таралуын картаға түсіру үшін Эйнштейн принципін пайдаланады

ByРоберт Эндрю

Қыркүйек 7, 2023
Астрономдар қараңғы материяның таралуын картаға түсіру үшін Эйнштейн принципін пайдаланады

Astronomers have utilized a principle proposed by Albert Einstein over a century ago to create a detailed map of the distribution of dark matter. The team’s method allows for the detection of “clumps” of dark matter found between galaxies, providing insight into the distribution of this mysterious substance on smaller scales.

Dark matter poses a challenge for scientists because, despite making up about 85% of the universe, it is invisible. It does not interact with electromagnetic radiation, including visible light, and is incredibly weak in doing so. Dark matter consists of particles that are not comprised of electrons, protons, and neutrons like normal matter.

The presence of dark matter can only be inferred through its gravitational effects on normal matter. Without dark matter, galaxies would rotate too quickly and would not be held together by the gravity of visible matter alone. It is believed that galaxies are surrounded by halos of dark matter, and some models suggest the presence of dark matter clumps within galaxies and in the spaces between them.

A research team from Japan used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to study the distribution of dark matter around a distant galaxy. They employed gravitational lensing, a concept derived from Einstein’s theory of general relativity, to observe light from a quasar that was 11 billion light-years away.

Gravitational lensing occurs when a massive object bends the path of light passing by it, creating multiple images or amplifying the brightness of a single object. By using ALMA, the researchers were able to map the distribution of dark matter clumps between galaxies and along the line of sight to the quasar. The results supported the “cold dark matter” model, which suggests that dark matter is made up of slow-moving particles.

This research contributes to a better understanding of dark matter and its distribution in the universe.

Дерек көздері:

1. The Astrophysical Journal (Research Paper)

By Роберт Эндрю

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Жалғыз өмір сүретін жақын адамның қауіпсіздігін қамтамасыз ету бойынша 8 кеңес

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
ғылым

Aeolus спутнигінің сәтті қайта қосылуы: спутникті пайдаланудан шығаруды қауіпсіз ету

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
ғылым

Гиадс жұлдыздарының шоғырында қара тесіктер жасырылған ба?

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сағындым

жаңалықтар

Бетті дайындаудың болашағы: еденді тегістеу машинасының жаһандық технологиясындағы жетістіктер

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 0 Пікірлер
технология

Apple компаниясының iPhone 15-те USB-C жүйесіне ауысуы: мәжбүрлі көшу, бірақ артықшылықтары бар

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
технология

Зімбір: іш қатуға қарсы табиғи құрал

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
технология

Starfield 2024 жылы ресми түрде қолдау көрсететін модульдер

Қыркүйек 11, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер