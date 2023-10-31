Жетістік құлпы ашылды: тышқан эмбриондары ғарышта сәтті өсті

Researchers have achieved a groundbreaking milestone by successfully growing mouse embryos aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time. This significant achievement not only opens up new possibilities for space exploration but also raises the intriguing prospect of human reproduction in space.

The study, conducted by the University of Yamanashi and the National Research Institute Riken, marks the world’s first experiment in which early-stage mammalian embryos were cultured under complete microgravity aboard the ISS. The results suggest that mammals, including humans, might be capable of thriving and reproducing in space.

The potential implications of this research are far-reaching. As humanity gears up for the Artemis program and plans to return to the moon by 2025, the establishment of lunar camps could pave the way for extended stays in space. This, in turn, brings us closer to the futuristic vision of off-world reproduction becoming a reality.

Led by molecular biologist Teruhiko Wakayama from the University of Yamanashi’s Advanced Biotechnology Center, the experiment involved freezing mouse embryos and sending them to the ISS via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Once aboard the space station, the embryos were thawed and cultured under microgravity for four days. The results, published in the journal iScience, revealed that the embryos developed into blastocysts with normal cell numbers, demonstrating that gravity had no significant effect on their formation or initial differentiation.

However, the survival rate of the embryos grown in space was lower compared to those cultivated on Earth, highlighting the need for further investigation. The research team also acknowledges the importance of studying the effects of radiation exposure on space-based mammalian embryo growth, particularly during live embryo cryopreservation and culturing phases.

While the next vital step would be to transplant the cultured blastocysts into mice to assess their potential for successful birth, this accomplishment brings us one step closer to unlocking the mysteries of reproduction and habitation in space.

