Халықаралық ғарыш станциясындағы Наука модулінде салқындатқыш сұйықтықтың ағуы анықталды

ByГабриэль Бота

Қазан 9, 2023
Халықаралық ғарыш станциясындағы Наука модулінде салқындатқыш сұйықтықтың ағуы анықталды

A coolant leak has been observed on the Nauka science module, part of the International Space Station (ISS). NASA’s mission control in Houston notified the ISS crew of the situation, requesting visual confirmation and information on the source of the leak. External cameras captured images of flakes coming from the vicinity of the Nauka module, but the exact location of the leak was challenging to determine. Photos were taken by station commander Andreas Mogensen and sent to the ground for analysis.

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, confirmed via social media that the leak originated from the external backup radiator on the module. This radiator was delivered over ten years ago and installed on the Nauka module earlier this year. While the situation is being analyzed, Roscosmos assured that there is no danger to the crew or the station. The cause of the leak is still unknown.

The Nauka module was launched in July 2021, several years later than initially planned. It experienced propulsion issues shortly after launch and a programming error later caused it to spin uncontrollably before being brought back on track. This incident is also the third coolant leak on Russian space hardware at the ISS within a year. Previously, the radiators on Soyuz MS-22 and Progress MS-21 were damaged by micrometeoroid debris, resulting in the loss of coolant.

Updates on the situation will be provided as more information becomes available. NASA has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Дерек көздері:
- Orbital Velocity – Derek Richardson

By Габриэль Бота

