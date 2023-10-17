Ассамблея теориясын түсіну: эволюция мен физика арасындағы интерфейсті зерттеу

Evolution and physics are often seen as two distinct fields, but recent papers published in prestigious journals have attempted to bridge these disciplines. However, one of these papers, in particular, has been criticized for its poor writing and misrepresentation of the relationship between evolution and physics.

The poorly written paper introduces Assembly Theory, which offers insights into natural conditions that enable combinatorial chemistry and the generation of complex molecules. However, the authors, who are chemists, wrongly assert that physics and biology are incompatible. In reality, evolution is fully compatible with physics, and this has been recognized for a long time.

Assembly Theory presents a framework that aims to redefine the concept of an ‘object’ in relation to the laws of physics. The theory suggests that objects could include physical entities like atoms, but also non-physical concepts such as human languages and memes. However, the paper fails to adequately explain this theory, causing confusion and hindering understanding.

To better grasp Assembly Theory, it helps to think about it in terms of chemistry. Imagine throwing a mixture of simple chemicals together and observing the reactions. The outcome would typically be a combination of polymers, each assembled from a random arrangement of the simple chemicals. However, in reality, we often observe a limited number of highly favored combinations. This is similar to how evolution selects for a limited number of functional proteins out of the vast potential population.

Assembly Theory proposes that any population of molecules can be seen as a result of the minimum number of steps required for assembly, along with the number of copies present. This recognizes that the final population is influenced by the history and contingency of the early assembly steps. The theory is useful in quantitatively distinguishing between randomly assembled polymers and those formed from multiple copies of a single monomer.

While Assembly Theory has potential applications, it is essential to recognize its limitations and avoid misrepresenting the relationship between evolution and physics. Evolution remains consistent with the laws of physics and can be understood within existing frameworks.

