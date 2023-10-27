Бетельгейзе: жұлдыздар эволюциясының құпияларын ашу

Stars, those magnificent celestial bodies, serve as the lifeblood of numerous planetary systems, including our own. Through their radiant energy, our ecosystem thrives. As sunlight illuminates the atmosphere, plants engage in a captivating dance, converting this energy into sustenance. Animals rely on these plants, creating a delicate balance within the natural world. However, residing in close proximity to a star is not always a picturesque affair. At times, stars can exhibit extraordinary tantrums.

Such a celestial spectacle serves as the foundation of the captivating disaster film “Solar Attack,” now available for streaming on Peacock. This cinematic experience revolves around a colossal coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun, presenting the terrifying possibility of igniting the skies. Interestingly, these stellar outbursts also shed light on the enigmatic behavior of Betelgeuse, a star that has grasped astronomers’ attention in recent years.

In 2019, Betelgeuse, a red giant star on the threshold of its final phase, underwent a momentous event. Situated in the constellation of Orion, Betelgeuse’s colossal size surpasses our comprehension. If placed within our solar system, its outer edge would veer beyond Jupiter’s orbit. Eventually, Betelgeuse will succumb to its fate, causing a dazzling supernova that may even grace our skies during daylight. This extraordinary stellar explosion could potentially occur in the near future or take place eons from now, up to 100,000 years hence.

Though astronomers initially believed they were witnessing the precursor to Betelgeuse’s stellar spectacle during the significant dimming observed in 2019, further analysis revealed a different truth. Betelgeuse surreptitiously returned to normalcy over the ensuing months, puzzling the astronomical community. An investigation into the images captured before, during, and after the event known as the Great Dimming Event (GDE) provided revealing insights. Astonishingly, Betelgeuse did not experience an actual decrease in brightness. Instead, our perception was distorted as we peered through a cloud of stellar debris.

Researchers discovered that while the amount of light reaching Earth diminished, the photosphere of Betelgeuse concurrently intensified. This phenomenon aligns with a massive expulsion of material from the star’s surface, akin to frequent occurrences observed on the Sun, particularly during periods of heightened solar activity. Termed a coronal mass ejection, these eruptions do not pose significant danger to our planet but can disrupt satellite communications and electrical systems.

This unique incident, witnessed for the first time, has left astronomers astounded and seeking a deeper understanding. Andrea Dupree of the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard & Smithsonian in Cambridge, Massachusetts, expressed astonishment, saying, “We’ve never before seen a huge mass ejection of the surface of a star. We are left with something going on that we don’t completely understand. It’s a totally new phenomenon that we can observe directly and resolve surface details with Hubble. We’re watching stellar evolution in real time.”

The enormity of Betelgeuse’s explosion earned it a new moniker: Surface Mass Ejection (SME). Although it failed to serve as an imminent signal of the impending supernova, the event offers valuable insights into the process of stellar mass loss and the evolution of stars as they draw near their final stages.

While we eagerly anticipate the grand finale, delight in the thrilling film “Solar Attack,” now available for streaming on Peacock.

Жиі қойылатын сұрақтар

What is a coronal mass ejection (CME)?

A coronal mass ejection refers to a massive expulsion of material from the surface of a star, typically associated with high solar activity. While it does not pose a direct threat to our planet, it can disrupt satellite operations and affect electrical systems.

Супернова дегеніміз не?

A supernova is a colossal explosion that occurs at the end of a star’s life cycle, resulting in a burst of intense radiance. This explosion may showcase remarkable luminosity, making it visible even during daylight hours.

What is stellar evolution?

Stellar evolution encompasses the gradual changes that occur within a star over its lifetime. It includes the various stages stars undergo, from their formation through to their ultimate demise.

Where can I watch “Solar Attack”?

You can enjoy the thrilling film “Solar Attack” through its streaming availability on Peacock.