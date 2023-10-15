Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

Күннің тұтылуы бүкіл Американы қамтиды: маңызды оқиғалар және алдағы тұтылу

ByМамфо Брешиа

Қазан 15, 2023
Күннің тұтылуы бүкіл Американы қамтиды: маңызды оқиғалар және алдағы тұтылу

On Saturday, a significant solar eclipse took place, captivating viewers across the Americas. This celestial event allowed observers in North and South America to witness the captivating sight of the new moon appearing to take a bite out of the sun.

The eclipse unfolded over the course of a few hours as the new moon gradually crossed the sun, covering up to 90% of it in some areas. Special solar eclipse glasses were necessary to safely view the phenomenon.

The degree to which the sun was obscured varied based on location. New York City experienced a 23% eclipse, while Salt Lake City saw an 86% eclipse. Despite the coverage, it did not become dark during the event, as even when 95% of the sun is covered, light levels remain relatively normal.

The intensity of the eclipse depended on the proximity to the moon’s antumbral shadow, which spanned approximately 115 miles wide and passed through nine U.S. states, including Oregon, California, and Texas. Those within this path were treated to the best view of the annular solar eclipse, which presented a stunning “ring of fire” effect. As the moon perfectly aligned with the sun, a halo of sunlight encircled the moon’s silhouette for a few minutes.

Following its journey across the U.S., the “ring of fire” was visible in areas including Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, Belize, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama, and various South American countries. Mexico City experienced a 70% partial solar eclipse, while Natal on Brazil’s Atlantic coast observed the impressive “ring of fire” for a duration of three minutes and 21 seconds.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon is too far from Earth in its elliptical orbit to completely cover the sun’s disk. This results in the new moon appearing too small to fully block the sun during the eclipse.

While Saturday’s eclipse was remarkable, it serves as a precursor to an upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. This event will be visible in parts of Mexico, the U.S., and Canada and will offer a rare opportunity to witness the new moon completely covering the sun’s disk for a short period of time.

Source: The article was based on information from various sources, including “AFP via Getty Images” and “GreatAmericanEclipse.com”.

By Мамфо Брешиа

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Колорадо Боулдер университетінің инновацияларының экономикаға әсері

Қазан 17, 2023 Габриэль Бота
ғылым

ESA-ның PAVER жобасы Айда жолға жарамды беттерді құруға бағытталған

Қазан 17, 2023 Габриэль Бота
ғылым

Екі еселенген оттегі деңгейінің тірі тіршілікке әсері: қызықты сценарий

Қазан 17, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сағындым

ғылым

Колорадо Боулдер университетінің инновацияларының экономикаға әсері

Қазан 17, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

ESA-ның PAVER жобасы Айда жолға жарамды беттерді құруға бағытталған

Қазан 17, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Екі еселенген оттегі деңгейінің тірі тіршілікке әсері: қызықты сценарий

Қазан 17, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

Doerr тұрақты даму мектебі Mineral-X іске қосады: Тау-кен өнеркәсібін таза энергияға қарай ілгерілету

Қазан 17, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер