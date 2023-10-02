Қала өмірі

Жаңа технологиялар мен AI күшін ашу

ғылым

Ғарышкер Саманта Кристофоретти ғарышта кофені қалай ішу керектігін көрсетеді

ByМамфо Брешиа

Қазан 2, 2023
Ғарышкер Саманта Кристофоретти ғарышта кофені қалай ішу керектігін көрсетеді

A video shared by the European Space Agency (ESA) showcases astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti demonstrating how coffee is consumed aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In celebration of International Coffee Day on October 1, Cristoforetti demonstrates the unique process of drinking coffee in space.

The video begins with Cristoforetti attempting to drink coffee from a regular cup, but it does not flow out due to the lack of gravity. She then retrieves a specially designed cup known as a “space cup.” Cristoforetti pours coffee into the space cup and successfully drinks it.

The specially designed space cup is part of the Capillary Beverage investigation conducted by NASA. These microgravity cups collect data on the passive movement of complex fluids and help engineers understand capillary fluid physics. The cup’s unique design utilizes surface tension, wetting conditions, and special geometry to deliver the liquid to the lip of the cup.

The video, shared on October 1, has garnered nearly 240,000 views and over 1,900 likes. Viewers commented on the fascinating demonstration, with one Instagram user expressing their desire for a late-night coffee after watching the video.

Дерек көздері:
- Еуропалық ғарыш агенттігі (ESA)
– НАСА

Overall, the video offers an intriguing insight into the challenges astronauts face in consuming everyday beverages in space and highlights the innovative solutions developed to overcome these obstacles.

By Мамфо Брешиа

Қатысты Post

ғылым

Афина: NSW-дегі орман өрттерімен күресетін AI күші бар өртті модельдеу жүйесі

Қазан 4, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
ғылым

NASA-ның OSIRIS-REx ғарыш кемесі Жерге тарихи астероид үлгісін қайтарды

Қазан 4, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
ғылым

NGC 4654 таңғажайып суреті: Бикеш шоғырындағы аралық спиральды галактика

Қазан 4, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Сағындым

ғылым

Афина: NSW-дегі орман өрттерімен күресетін AI күші бар өртті модельдеу жүйесі

Қазан 4, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

NASA-ның OSIRIS-REx ғарыш кемесі Жерге тарихи астероид үлгісін қайтарды

Қазан 4, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

NGC 4654 таңғажайып суреті: Бикеш шоғырындағы аралық спиральды галактика

Қазан 4, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер
ғылым

NASA-ның Артемис бағдарламасы арқылы Айды зерттеу терең ғарыш құпияларын ашуға бағытталған

Қазан 4, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Пікірлер